Forrest City misses game over covid-19

Forrest City canceled its game at Hamburg on Friday night because two of its players tested positive for covid-19.

According to a news statement from the Forrest City School District, the two players tested negative before the season. But during last week, they tested positive.

The district announced that in a precautionary measure, all of the program's football players will be tested for covid-19.

Forrest City Athletic Director Donnie Willis said Saturday that most of the team took covid-19 tests Friday, with the rest of the team scheduled to be tested Monday. He said there are 50 players in the program.

Willis told coaches there's no need to consider practicing until test results are received.

Forrest City's next game is scheduled for Sept. 18 at home against Helena-West Helena. The Mustangs are 0-1 this season after a loss to Star City on Aug. 28.

Forrest City became the sixth team to cancel a game this season because of covid-19.

In the first week of games Aug. 27-28, Fountain Lake, Harding Academy and Clarksville had to cancel their matchups, which were all on the road. Fountain Lake was to have played at Hot Springs on Aug. 27. On Aug. 28, Harding Academy was scheduled to be at Bald Knob and Clarksville was to have traveled to Ozark.

Last week, Berryville canceled its game against West Fork.

Cross County has canceled two games this season, Aug. 29 at Harrisburg and Friday against Hazen, because of covid-19. West Fork and Hazen instead met each other Friday night in West Fork.

The AAA announced before the season that games that have to be canceled because of covid-19 will be considered a "no-contest", meaning that there will be no winner or loser for the game.

Delay of game

Several high school football games across the state, especially in Northwest Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, were delayed by lightning Friday night.

One of those games was a matchup between state semifinalists last year in Class 3A's Prescott and Class 2A's Gurdon.

The game in Gurdon was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but it did not kick off until 8:39 p.m. because of lightning near Go-Devil Stadium.

"You're just thinking, 'What else can go on this year?' " joked Prescott Coach Brian Glass, referring to the Curley Wolves' offseason being disrupted by covid-19 and Friday's lightning delay.

Prescott won 43-36 thanks to Alex George's 21-yard touchdown run with 1:45 left to play and a two-point conversion by Jacobi Nolen.

Nolen completed 8 of 12 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

George finished with 44 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 carries.

Jameson Threadgill led Gurdon with 225 yards and 2 touchdowns on 29 carries.

RANK 'EM

Three of the six Arkansas Democrat-Gazette No. 1 teams won their games Friday, with the other three teams idle.

Bryant (Class 7A) handled Marion 57-17, Joe T. Robinson (Class 4A) defeated Maumelle 28-20 and Harding Academy (Class 3A) winning at Mena 44-20.

Benton (Class 6A), Pulaski Academy (Class 5A) and Fordyce (Class 2A) did not play Friday.

In the overall top 10, Little Rock Christian joins the list at No. 10.

The Warriors are 2-0 after a 37-28 victory at Searcy on Friday. Colin Cooper threw three touchdown passes for Little Rock Christian, the defending 5A-Central Conference champions.

New teams entering the Super Six polls this week include White Hall at No. 6 in Class 5A; Arkadelphia at No. 4 in Class 4A; and Des Arc at No. 5 in Class 2A.