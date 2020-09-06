Jail, courthouse hold to protocols to help keep viral outbreaks away

Lt. Samuel Baker (left), shift supervisor at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center, talks to Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. recently in the intake area of the Jefferson County lockup. The jail has been forced to stop taking in nonviolent offenders to lessen the risk of introducing covid-19. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

Nearly six months into the coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson County officials have taken steps to try to control transmission of the virus, from periodic closures of county facilities to implementation of disinfection protocols, temperature checks, social distancing, mask requirements and other strategies.

Gerald Robinson, the county judge, has previously closed the courthouse to public access and said he is prepared to do so again if necessary. Early in the pandemic, he ordered the courthouse closed and employees to work from home on two occasions while he arranged to have the building disinfected after county employees had to be quarantined because of exposure to the virus.

"I have said that if we have any pickup of the infection in the courthouse, I'm prepared to shut the courthouse down again," Robinson said. "Or any county building for that matter. With the schools starting back we don't know what these numbers are going to look like, but right now, with the increase in testing, I'm keeping up with those numbers and I am prepared to shut it down if we start seeing a rise in cases."

According to the state Health Department, as of Saturday afternoon, Jefferson County had 2,191 confirmed virus cases, 1,879 recoveries, and 21,578 tests had been negative. Also, as of Saturday, 51 deaths in the county had been attributed to covid-19.

"The Jefferson County Health Unit has been doing a great job with testing, even though they have been short-staffed," Robinson said. "They have even come to the courthouse and done testing."

In June, he said, a member of the courthouse security staff had tested positive, prompting another round of deep cleaning of the building.

"We didn't shut it down that time, but we immediately sanitized the building down with the use of the sanitation machine they use at the jail," Robinson said. "We used that to sanitize the courthouse, and since then we haven't had any more cases from anyone there at the courthouse."

County offices limit the number of people who can enter, social distancing is enforced and masks are required at all times, Robinson said.

The county recently installed a ceiling-mounted thermal imaging camera that works from a distance and records body temperatures as soon as people walk through the door at the west entrance. As people enter, a monitor visible to security staff members displays their temperatures, eliminating the need to stop for a check, which, even using a no-contact thermometer, requires the person reading the temperature to come within a few inches from the other person.

"This camera system reads the temperature of anyone coming into the building, visitors and staff, as soon as they come in the door," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., who provides deputies for courthouse security. "It's all done from a distance so no one has to come into contact with anyone else. If the temperature is above normal, it will set off an alert and that person won't be allowed into the building."

Woods said the camera system, which was installed at a cost of $7,000, also has facial recognition technology for added security.

At the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center, Jefferson County's jail, Woods said he limits new arrivals to those who are arrested for violent crimes and has everyone screened to determine if they are at risk for exposure.

The jail area and the juvenile-justice center across the street are both subject to regular cleanings with an electrostatic chemical sprayer the sheriff's office purchased several years ago.

"That sprayer fights off 40 different viruses, including covid-19," Woods said. "It eliminates those viruses from hard surfaces and soft surfaces throughout those facilities, and we've expanded the use of it now to all of the areas in the department that are frequented by the general public and by our staff."

The sheriff said he has tried to be proactive in his attempts to keep the virus from entering the jail population.

"We started very early on putting measures in place to limit potential exposure from the outside," Woods said. "We're checking temperatures of our jailers coming in and out, but also making sure that anyone who comes in is screened, their temperature is checked, they fill out a questionnaire, and anyone who fits the criteria is isolated for 14 days."

He said he has set up a special area to house any inmates who are deemed to be high risk.

"We have an area designated in the front of the jail where we put new arrivals after they have been screened and keep them isolated from the rest of the population for 14 days," Woods said.

The sheriff said he has one cell large enough to house eight inmates and three single-person cells that can be used to hold two inmates at a time. He said inmates arrested on the same date will be housed together, and kept separate from the general population and other inmates being held in isolation who are arrested on different dates. So far, he said, he has been able to avoid an influx of new arrivals that would overrun his limited space.

"So far we haven't run into that situation, and I think the reason we have not is that we've turned away quite a few," he said. "Unless it's serious, like physical assault with a weapon, homicide, or if it's domestic and the person is actually on-site, we'll take those as well."

Currently, domestic battery is the only misdemeanor offense Woods said he will allow people to be detained for.

"The thing about that is, we don't want to turn somebody loose and the next thing you know it's a homicide," he said. "We've had a significant increase in the number of detainees we have who are arrested for domestic battery. Also, crimes against children, we don't turn those away either."

Enforcing those restrictions at the jail does cut down on the number of beds that can be made available. Although the jail is built to house 215 detainees, the population, according to Saturday's online jail roster, was 184.

On Saturday, Lt. Samuel Baker, shift supervisor at the jail, said keeping incoming detainees distanced from the jail's general population has proved to be a challenge. On Saturday, holding cells across from the jail intake desk all held people waiting to be sent into the general population.

"We've got to quarantine them for 14 days and nobody wants to do that," Baker said. "Those holding cells are usually empty, but these days we almost always have people in there waiting to be moved."

Woods said such precautions are necessary because of the jail's setup, which he said would make it impossible to contain the coronavirus should it ever gain a foothold inside.

"If the virus gets loose in the general population," Woods said, "that's it. It'll go all through this facility and there's no way to stop it."