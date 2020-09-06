Justice campaign unveiled

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas unveiled its HogsUnited campaign Friday in its support of social justice initiatives.

Coach Sam Pittman spoke on a short video released on social media by the Razorbacks football program.

"We believe that through education, advocacy and action we can make an impact," Pittman said in the video. "Throughout this year, our team will be working in our community to help others and bring us all together."

Pittman and the Razorbacks welcomed via video conference children at the Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club and Yvonne Richardson Center to their team meeting one day last week.

Pittman opened the conference with the kids and said "our entire team can't wait to see you and visit with you today. How do you like that?"

Quarterback Feleipe Franks came on the call and encouraged the children.

"Perseverance," Franks said. "Throughout life you're always going to have adversity no matter what you're doing. Learning ... how to overcome those kind of things is a good recipe in to help you be successful."

Receiver Treylon Burks also appeared on the video, telling children to take care of their education.

"That comes first," he said. "You can have fun, play football, anything you want to do in life. You don't have to change for anybody. Just stay true to yourself and everything will work out."

Defensive show

Coach Sam Pittman did not sound discouraged about the defense "dominating" Friday's scrimmage, which came after the offense looked stronger in the Razorbacks' initial scrimmage Aug. 28.

"I've been around a long time, and you'd probably be more concerned if one side won a scrimmage every single time," Pittman said. "A lot of times, just like in life, people pat you on the back and you get complacent. I'm not saying we did that on offense, but certainly we weren't the same offense that we were a week ago, nor was the defense the same a week ago."

Pittman said he entered the initial scrimmage with no preconceived notion about which side might win the day.

"So for the offense to do as well as they did, totally honest, I was a little surprised," Pittman said. "We hadn't necessarily done that in the practices. Another thing is we hadn't tackled but one time before that. They obviously were breaking tackles and some things."

QBs struggle

Pittman was asked "how the quarterbacks looked" in Friday's scrimmage.

"Not good," he replied. "We didn't look good today. We didn't make good decisions. We have to get better there. We have to play with more confidence. We have to protect them better.

"But from a week ago to this week, it was not acceptable play by that position and they know it. Certainly we'll get better."

Quarterbacks threw three interceptions -- picked off by Simeon Blair, Nick Turner and Jarques McClellion -- but the only one known to be attached to one quarterback was Blair's pick of first-teamer Feleipe Franks to end an offensive drive inside the 10-yard line.

Knee recovery

Redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon recovered quickly from a meniscus procedure in his knee. He missed the opening scrimmage Aug. 28, but returned for the second scrimmage at Razorback Stadium on Friday and contributed at a minimum a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.

"The knee is doing good," said Catalon, who had knee surgery while in high school in Mansfield, Texas. "Physically, I'm feeling great. Just glad I'm back there with my guys and working hard just being back doing what I love. ... I'm just ready to get out and get after it again next week."

Week 4 plan

In the longer-than-normal lead-up to the season opener Sept. 26, the Razorbacks will enter Week 4 on Monday. Arkansas practiced on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday the past two weeks, but that will change.

"I still feel like next week is a big work week," Coach Sam Pittman said. "It's four practices -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday -- next week.

"Obviously we found out we've got to take care of the ball better. We didn't have that problem last week, so that'll be a big emphasis. Strain will be a big emphasis."

No Dawgs yet

Sam Pittman said early in the week the Razorbacks were a ways away from adding game planning for Georgia onto their practice schedule, and he reiterated it after Friday's scrimmage.

Asked on Tuesday how much Georgia prep the coaches had worked into practice, Pittman replied, "None. Zero. We've got to get better ourselves before we worry about Georgia.

"We've got plenty of time. I think we've got three-and-a-half weeks. We play their fight song every stretch, but other than that we haven't talked about Georgia. It's way too early for that."

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom said an intense review of the Bulldogs would take place this weekend.

"I think we're slowly implementing things for Georgia, but at the same time, our main focus is learning our offense and having the production with that before we start doing too much other," quarterback Feleipe Franks said on Monday.

Radio show debut

The debut of the weekly radio show "Sam Pittman Live" will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Catfish Hole restaurant on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

The UA announced the debut show Friday, emphasizing all health guidelines and social distancing will be strictly enforced. The show, formerly known as "On the Air" with the UA head coach at the time, will broadcast live from the Catfish Hole for the 12th consecutive year. Chuck Barrett, the voice of the Razorbacks, will host Pittman for the one-hour show.

Who's left guard?

Redshirt sophomore Luke Jones had been receiving a lot of playing time at first-team left guard early in training camp while Ricky Stromberg and returning starter Ty Clary were battling it out at center.

Now Clary is splitting reps with Jones and others at left guard, while Jones and Shane Clenin are taking work at center in what is an ever-evolving process to cross train and determine the top eight to 10 players on assistant coach Brad Davis' unit.

"We have looked at several different guys at that spot, at those three spots actually, and we're just trying to find the right combination," Coach Sam Pittman said of the center and guard jobs. "We feel like we're pretty close. The left guard position is probably the most open position that we have on the offensive line."

After Friday's scrimmage, Pittman said redshirt freshman Brady Latham, who had been in the right tackle competition with Noah Gatlin and Dalton Wagner, got a look inside.

Power players

Defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall has been considered the strongest Razorback with the best weight-lifting totals pretty much since his arrival as a true freshman in 2016.

He was asked on Monday whether "strongest Razorback" still holds true for him and who, if anybody, could challenge in that department.

"It still stands true," Marshall said. "But as of right now I think I would say Beaux Limmer. Me and him are standing toe to toe in the weight room right now."

Limmer is a 6-5, 293-pound redshirt freshman from Tyler, Texas, who has been working largely at first-team right guard in camp. Marshall (6-3, 317) is a fifth-year senior from Shepherd, Texas.

"He's very good," Marshall said. "We have gone against each other. He's gotten me a few plays, I've gotten him a few plays. It goes back and forth."