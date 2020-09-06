OPINION | RICHARD MASON: Let's play fantasy Hog football

Our world has been way too serious lately, so let's lighten up by picking some Arkansas Razorback football wins and losses--SEC fantasy football with a Hog hook.

Let's start with the overall schedule, and according to most of the pundits, it's the toughest ever in the history of football. If the Hogs played in the NFL it would be a step down.

I'm not bothered a bit with the Little Sisters of Mercy schools being dropped. 'Course, I'm not coaching or playing, but heck, if you knock off one of them it's a "so what?" And if they whip up on the Hogs, it's coach-changing time.

The season starts Sept. 26 with Georgia, the team with the ugliest mascot in the SEC, a fat, squat dog named Uga. Being the ugliest is hard to do because you have to be uglier than a hog.

Georgia will probably be suiting up walk-ons, but since Hog Coach Sam Pittman knows all the Georgia secrets, and the over-confident Georgia team has already written up a win, the Hogs will surprise the Dogs by overcoming them in a 14-0 squeaker. And the Arkansas governor will designate Sept. 26 as a state holiday.

The Hogs won't be underdogs when they head for cowbell country, which is Mississippi State, on Oct. 3. Ringing those cowbells can get on your nerves, and I would imagine the sale of hearing aids in Mississippi is pretty lucrative.

However, the Hogs will still be celebrating the big Georgia victory and won't be at the top of their game. It's going to be close, but another bulldog team in the SEC will pull it out, and Mississippi State will take a 20-17 win. Say, Mississippi State folks: There are too many dog teams in the SEC. Get another mascot. How about the Cows---you know, like cowbells?

In game three, the Hogs are on the road to Auburn, where Gus Malzahn, the Arkansas turncoat coach, will be lying in wait on Oct. 10. It won't be a good day for the Hogs. They'll come back to Fayetteville with two hams missing and a 14-3 loss.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel, and it ain't a freight train. It's Ole Miss. The Rebels will roll into Fayetteville on Oct. 17, and the U of A band won't be playing Dixie. The band should work up "Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen" as a theme song.

While I'm talking about the band, I recommend a new 2020 look. Maybe Snoop Dogg could design something and get rid of those hats. I see a red baseball cap with "Make the Hogs Great Again" on it. Our female cheerleaders might ask Lady Gaga for a little wardrobe help.

Anyway, it's a home game for the Hogs, and my bet is Razorback Stadium will be packed and roaring It's the Hogs by two field goals, 27-21, and Arkansas' virus cases will spike to 4,000 a day for the next two weeks.

Then it's time to head down to Texas A & M on Oct. 31. I can't stand those Aggies. The Corps goes over the top even when they are getting killed. When we lived in Texas and went to College Station to watch the Hogs play, and the Corps booed when our band played the U of A's alma mater, that's when I put those suckers in my low-rent category.

And they have another stupid dog as a mascot named Reveille. Hey, you need a new mascot too. How about the Lizards? The Hogs will have found a quarterback by this time in the schedule, and a series of zippy passes and a running quarterback will knock off the Aggies, 32-17.

Then it's back to the hill on Nov. 7 to play another dog team. Evidently, some folks think if you are in the SEC you have to have dog as a mascot. Tennessee has Smokey X, a bluetick coonhound, and they are called the Vols, since most sportswriters can't spell Volunteers.

But since their colors are a sickly orange and they look a little too much like Texas' burnt orange, I developed an immediate dislike for Tennessee. However, the Hogs will roll as our new quarterback will run circles around the Vols, and Arkansas picks up another win. It's 21-10 Hogs, and for the first time since, only God knows when, the Hogs will have won three in a row.

With a whopping three-game winning streak, the Hogs will head for Florida on Nov. 14 with their heads in the sky, and that's why they will get their collective asses kicked. My crystal ball says The Swamp will do in the Hogs. I'm seeing a gator go chomp, chomp; Florida 14, Hogs 3.

Now it's payback time, and the battered and bloodied Hogs will return to their pen in Fayetteville to face the over-ranked LSU Tigers on Nov. 21. At least they aren't dogs. I know there are at least 50 other football teams called the Tigers, but Louisiana isn't known for being original. I think LSU will be ranked No. 1. It's the big upset of the season as I see it, and if we don't get a forfeit (Louisiana is also No. 1 in the virus category) a final-minute field goal wins it, 24-21.

By game 9 with Missouri on Nov. 28, the Hogs will have their game down, and they will roll. Of course, I have a problem with Missouri's mascot, the Tigers. Come on, guys! When you folks play LSU, do you just yell "Go Tigers" and figure you have a winner one way or another?

I guess I'm going to have to come up with a name, and it seems Missouri is in never-never land and maybe the Nobodies would fit them. Yeah, the Hogs will take Missouri by two touchdowns, 28-14, but nobody will care.

The Hogs are on a roll, and some folks are picking them to knock off Alabama on Dec. 5--which is rumored to have a genetically engineered pom-pom squad--but our Hogs have been reading their press clippings and checking on bowl games instead of getting fired up to meet the Crimson Tide. It will be another slaughter--not as bad as the really bad slaughters in the past--but the Hogs will lose.

As the Hogs stagger off the field, a packed home crowd will cheer them as if they had won (Hog fans reached crowd immunity after the Ole Miss game) and the buzz will be "Coach P. can coach." Sorry, but my crystal ball sees a 28-10 Crimson Tide win.

The Hogs will go 5-5, even though the pundits' consensus says they will get 1.5 wins. I guess they don't count Missouri as a full victory.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.