Northside cancels football game because of covid-19

Fort Smith Northside’s game this Friday night at Greenwood has been canceled because of concerns related to covid-19 exposure in the program, the Fort Smith School District announced Sunday night.

Northside, which is 1-0 this season, will not practice this week as a precaution, the district said. It is the first Class 7A school this season to cancel a game because of covid-19.

Fort Smith Public Schools Athletic Director Michael Beaumont said in a news release that the district will work with the Arkansas Department of Health and gather all information necessary to make the best decision for the safety of the Northside students and staff. The Grizzlies’ next scheduled game is Sept. 18 against Springdale Har-Ber at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith.

Six other schools — Fountain Lake, Harding Academy, Clarksville, Berryville, Cross County and Forrest City — have also had to cancel at least one football game this season because of covid-19. The season began Aug. 27.