Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Watson, Texans reach deal

Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July. The 24-year-old threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs. Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns, and ran for 1,233 yards and 14 scores in his three-year career.

Raiders trade RB to Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from one of their three third-round draft picks before he even played a snap for the team. The Raiders dealt the versatile Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday just over four months after drafting him 80th overall. Las Vegas also sent a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami in the deal and got a fourth-rounder in return. Bowden struggled to find a role as a backup running back during his first training camp, and the Raiders decided to cut ties quickly in the biggest surprise Saturday when they reduced the roster to the 53-player limit.

Chargers extend WR's contract

Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league's second-highest paid receiver in average money. A person familiar with the deal says it is worth $80.1 million, with $50 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released by the Chargers on Saturday. Allen is going into his eighth season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches. He tied for the AFC lead in catches and was second in yards (1,199).

MOTOR SPORTS

Late surge lifts Jones

Brandon Jones swept past leaders Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin two laps from the end to take the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. Jones looked like he'd simply be a spectator to the upfront battle over the final 20 laps between Chastain and Hamlin, who had moved up from starting last to contend for the victory. Hamlin had cleared Chastain two laps from the end when Chastain bumped him from behind, opening things up for Jones to slide in front. That was all Jones needed for the win, his third of the season and fourth of his career. Chastain held on for second, Ryan Sieg was third, Riley Herbst fourth and Hamlin fifth.

BASEBALL

Astros place Altuve on IL

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels. The move is retroactive to Friday after the second baseman sprained his right knee while sliding into third base during Thursday's game against Texas. The 2017 AL MVP is batting .224 this season, but he was 16 of 48 over his last 14 games, including six multihit games.

Orioles' OF strains oblique

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has a strained oblique and likely will miss the remainder of the season. Santander has been one of the best players on a rebuilding team that has performed above expectations following two consecutive 100-loss seasons. Santander sustained the injury in the opener of a doubleheader against New York on Friday.

BASKETBALL

Former Globetrotter dies

David "Smokey" Gaines, the former Harlem Globetrotters and ABA player who coached at Detroit-Mercy and San Diego State, has died. He was 80. Gaines died Saturday of cancer, his family said. He also contracted covid-19, The Detroit News reported. A star guard in high school, the Detroit native was an All-State selection in 1959 and went on to star at LeMoyne-Owen College in Tennessee. He was a member of the Globetrotters from 1963-67 and also played briefly for the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association before turning to coaching. Gaines began coaching as a part-time assistant under Dick Vitale at Detroit-Mercy in 1973 and took over when Vitale stepped down after the 1976-77 season.

GOLF

Saxon in front in Lincoln Land

Charlie Saxon continues to lead the Korn Ferry Tour Lincoln Land Championship in Springfield, Ill. Saxon fired a 4-under 68 on Saturday and is 21-under par after three days. He is one shot in front of Anders Albertson, who is at 20-under 196. Former University of Arkansas golfer Ethan Tracy fired a 4-under 68 on Saturday and is tied for 18th at 204. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is at 207. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is at 211.

Catlin leads by two shots

American golfer John Catlin will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain. Catlin shot two birdies and three bogeys in a third round 1-over 72 on Saturday, with Martin Kaymer (69) in second place. Pep Angles (University of Central Arkansas) shot a 76 on Saturday and is at 223 for the tournament, 12 shots behind Catlin.

HOCKEY

Vegas forward suspended

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will miss the opener of Western Conference final against Dallas after the NHL suspended him a game for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver's Tyler Motte. Reaves hit Motte in the jaw with a check late in the second period of Game 7 on Friday night and was penalized and ejected. The league suspended him Saturday for Game 1 after a hit it considered avoidable but not intentional.

Islanders advance

Thomas Greiss stopped 16 shots and the New York Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of the second-round series Saturday night. Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, and defensemen Scott Mayfield and Andy Greene scored 3:46 apart in the first period. Anthony Beauvillier had an empty-netter with 6:18 left and New York bounced back after failing to close out the series in losing the previous two games in overtime, and advanced to face the Tampa Bay Lightning. Greiss posted his first career playoff shutout in his first Game 7. He was making his third appearance of the series, and second start, in place of Semyon Varlamov, who allowed nine goals on 63 shots in losing the past two games in overtime, including a 5-4 double-overtime loss in Game 6.

CYCLING

Rookie wins 8th stage

On a day of mixed feelings for the home nation, rookie Nans Peters won the eighth stage of the Tour de France after a long breakaway in the Pyrenees, while fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot's love-hate relationship with cycling's marquee event continued. Peters was part of a group of 13 riders who broke away Saturday in the early stages of the 87.5-mile stage featuring three punishing ascents to the town of Loudenvielle, where he soloed to the biggest win of his career. Pinot went into this race edition dreaming of ending a 35-year drought for France but lost contact with the main contenders 41 kilometers from the finish. It got worse and he dropped to 30th overall, 18 minutes and 56 seconds behind race leader Adam Yates.

Justin Haley (11) takes a pit stop during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Joe Gibbs (54) moves through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Justin Haley (11) moves with other cars during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Justin Haley (11) and Ross Chastain (10) vie for position during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Cars move after the second re-start during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Denny Hamlin (54) moves during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Brandon Jones (19) poses for a photo after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)