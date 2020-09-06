Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: The Fed's balancing act

by The Dallas Morning News | Today at 8:25 a.m.

Do you care more about higher prices at the grocery store or a steady job? Of course your answer will depend on your circumstances, but for the Federal Reserve it's a tradeoff that rests at the heart of a policy dilemma it faces constantly.

As the Fed debates how to serve its dual mandate of keeping prices stable and reaching full employment, officials are often faced with deciding whether to act against inflation by raising interest rates or allowing rates to remain lower to foster new job growth. As of late, it's sided with the latter policy, which is why interest rates have been at or near historic lows for years.

Now the Fed is officially shifting its approach to lean a little more toward keeping interest rates low even once the economy starts to grow again.

So our thought is this: We're encouraged to see what the Fed is doing in the short run given that we're in a recession, but we'd caution against letting inflation fall too far out of view. Americans need jobs, but they need to be able to afford the necessities of life as well. If that's a hard balance for the Fed to strike, it's even harder for working families to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT