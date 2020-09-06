OPINION | OTHERS SAY: The Fed's balancing act

Do you care more about higher prices at the grocery store or a steady job? Of course your answer will depend on your circumstances, but for the Federal Reserve it's a tradeoff that rests at the heart of a policy dilemma it faces constantly.

As the Fed debates how to serve its dual mandate of keeping prices stable and reaching full employment, officials are often faced with deciding whether to act against inflation by raising interest rates or allowing rates to remain lower to foster new job growth. As of late, it's sided with the latter policy, which is why interest rates have been at or near historic lows for years.

Now the Fed is officially shifting its approach to lean a little more toward keeping interest rates low even once the economy starts to grow again.

So our thought is this: We're encouraged to see what the Fed is doing in the short run given that we're in a recession, but we'd caution against letting inflation fall too far out of view. Americans need jobs, but they need to be able to afford the necessities of life as well. If that's a hard balance for the Fed to strike, it's even harder for working families to do so.