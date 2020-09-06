Panthers look to pounce back from disappointing season

After going 5-5 in the regular season and 3-4 in the 5A West Conference, Greenbrier’s 2019 season ended a decade-long streak of making it to the playoffs.

The team’s weak performance last season left the Panthers out of the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Head coach Randy Tribble said inexperience and injuries contributed to the team’s weak season.

With that season in the past, Tribble said, team members are anxious to get back on the field, and with several returning starters, experience should help overcome the team’s lack of depth.

Junior Cooper Wilcox (6-0, 185)

is back in the quarterback slot. Wilcox took over the starting slot late last season after the team’s starter was injured, the coach said. Cooper completed 61 percent of his passes, which accumulated 771 yards and

6 touchdowns. Tribble said the team will also lean on Wilcox’s running ability. Senior Noah Hogan (6-1, 175) and sophomore Wyatt Cullum (6-0, 205) will be on hand to provide support.

In the Z-back slot, senior Trey Havens (5-10, 180) put up 5 rushing touchdowns.

“Havens is an improved runner and adds outstanding receiver skills to the offense,” Tribble said.

Nick Huett (5-11, 205) will contribute to the team’s fourth-quarter strategy, the coach said. The junior will start on defense as an inside linebacker but will switch to the running-back slot in the late game. Junior Dawson Spencer (5-9, 180) ran for 95 yards last season and is eager to play this fall, Tribble said.

The coach said the offensive line is much improved this season, with returning starters such as senior Ashton White (5-11, 240) at center, junior Josh Robinson (6-4, 240) at right tackle and seniors Caleb Holmes (5-11, 235) and Thomas Shaw (5-10, 240) at the guard positions.

On the other side of the ball, Tribble said, the team will run a 3-4 defensive pattern and will have five returning starters. With 23 tackles last season, senior J.P. Engelkes will return as a linebacker. Huett will also return as a linebacker after picking up

45 tackles and 4 sacks last season. Senior Tanner Collins (6-0, 185) will fill the third linebacker spot after collecting 63 tackles in 2019. Also returning this season is senior safety Jeremy Hardcastle (5-10, 165), who is recovering from a torn ACL but should be good to go before the season starts.

Tribble said the team will run a Spread offense and that the improved offensive line and an experienced quarterback should help Greenbrier get back into the playoffs this season, along with experienced linebackers on defense, but a lack of depth could be a weakness for the Panthers. He added that while each game is special, the first conference game, against Morrilton, will be a game to watch.