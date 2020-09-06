Plane crash leaves 4 Oklahomans dead

An Arkansas State Police helicopter is shown in this Dec. 7, 2015, file photo.

A single-engine plane crashed in Crawford County, killing all four people on board, Sheriff Ron Brown said Saturday.

Emergency service agencies found the plane Saturday morning, Brown said.

The Crawford County sheriff's office received notification at 9:30 p.m. Friday from the Fort Smith airport tower that it had lost contact with a small plane as the tower attempted to help the pilot land at Drake Field, according to the sheriff.

Multiple agencies began searching for the plane with assistance from an Arkansas State Police helicopter but stopped at 4 a.m. because of fog and fuel issues with the search helicopter, Brown said.

The search resumed at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The state police helicopter located plane wreckage that morning and authorities found no survivors at 9:10 a.m., Brown said. He said the crash destroyed the plane.

Authorities identified the deceased as Checotah, Okla., residents Kevin Herron; his wife, Holley Herron; their son Gavin Herron, and Kevin's father, Paul Herron, according to Brown. The east Oklahoma city is less than 70 miles from Fort Smith.

The victims' ages were unavailable.

Brown said he had no specific information on the aircraft.

The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.