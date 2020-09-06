POLICE BEAT: North Little Rock traffic stop said to yield pot, pills

Traffic stop said to yield pot, pills

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Saturday morning on drug counts after a traffic stop, according to a North Little Rock report.

According to the report, police stopped a vehicle driven by Breanna Geater, 22, at 1000 Doyle Venable Drive for expired tags and on a seat-belt violation. Officers reported smelling marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the report said.

A search found marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, one Xanex pill, several Ecstasy pills and a scale, according to the report.

Geater was taken to the Pulaski County jail. She is charged with two felony counts of possession of Schedule I drugs; felony possession of marijuana; misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV drugs; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woman is charged in vehicle break-in

Little Rock police arrested a woman Saturday on five felony charges after a vehicle was broken into, according to a report.

Officers responded to the Baymont by Wyndham hotel at 2600 W. 65th St. where a victim told police that her vehicle was broken into, the report said.

According to the report, video footage showed Krystal Gottstein, 55, breaking into the vehicle, and she was arrested on the scene at 12:10 p.m.

Gottstein was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is held without bail and is charged with four felony counts of theft of property; felony breaking or entering; misdemeanor theft by receiving; misdemeanor theft of property; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.