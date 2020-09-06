LET’S TALK: Satin sheets too slippery for romance

Satin sheets to slide on,

Satin pillows to glide on,

Nope, I'm not happy

don't you see,

Slip'ry in the sack

Fell outta bed upon my back

I guess younger days are past me.

— To the tune of the country hit "Satin Sheets"

It's official. The Talkmistress and her consort were not meant to sleep on satin sheets.

OK, so satin sheets do supposedly have practical benefits. They look lush. They feel good. They keep you cool in the summer, absorb sweat, keep you warm in the winter. Satin pillowcases are supposedly good for the hair.

Well, and there's the, ahem, romantic lure of satin sheets. "You have probably seen silk and satin sheets featured in many romantic movies, and no soap opera love scene is complete without the addition of gorgeous satin sheets," according to the website winterisnotcoming.org. "The soft, silky texture of satin makes it ideal for romantic settings."

Whatever. Satin sheets may be good for a cool summer night and a romantic romp. Or they can be a flat-out safety hazard, missing only a stern consumer caveat that should come on their tag.

It was with luxury in mind that I bought a satin sheet set twice in my life.

The first set, which cost the better part of a C-note, immediately began flaking. Yep, flaking. Whether the set felt that its everyday use was too demeaning, or that my care of it didn't befit its intended station in life, I'm not sure. What I do recall is that the dang sheets disintegrated. Tiny piece by tiny piece of the sheets peeled off, until there wasn't much left to sleep on. Never seen anything like it before or since.

The second satin set I ordered online earlier this year after deciding to try again. A plainer sheet had pilled something fierce, so I was once again on a quest for something smooth and luxurious in the sheet world.

The new satin sheet set was less expensive than the first, but looked and felt fantastic. I think the sheets might even have kept this hot-flash/night-sweat sufferer a few 10ths of a degree cooler.

The main thing we had to contend with was the fact that the sheets were far too slippery for us. It didn't help that we're both tossers/turners. Every morning the sheets were:

◼️ On the floor; with us in danger of going with them;

◼️ Headed for the floor;

◼️ Snatched free of their tucked-in, foot-of-the-mattress anchoring and turned completely around;

◼️ Wrapped around our necks, obviously trying to do us in; and/or

◼️ Ganged up/entwined with our summer comforter and enveloping us so completely within their rumples, we needed maps to find our way out.

The writer at another website — custom-mattress purveyor stlbeds.com — that extols the virtues of satin sheets, tells us that "the opaque side [of these sheets] prevents the slipping and shifting that is found in pure silk."

Right. Well, there was a non-shiny side to these sheets, but even that side would have been a fit substitute for one of those flat backyard water slides.

"Well, you shouldn't have tried to use them for everyday," someone might say. "You should have used them only for those, well, special evenings."

I'll say this as delicately as I can: These sheets saw no romance. We were too afraid of them for that. In addition to reminding me of a dry water slide, they were reminiscent of the sheets featured in that beer commercial on Youtube. The one where the TV-watching husband — lured to the bedroom by his amorous wife only because she had cold Bud Light available — strips to his skivvies; makes a dive for the satin-sheet-clad bed; slides onto, then off the sheets; and sails his behind right out the second-floor window. We live on the sixth floor. We ain't got time for that.

Lastly, I suspect those sheets aggravated some joint issues. So, all in all, a far cry from any steamy soap-opera scene between a hormone-ridden couple bearing one-syllable names.

Still in mint condition, the sheets were washed and handed off to the local charitable thrift store ... where they were doubtless eagerly bought by another smiling, hopeful party in a scene that would have been a fittingly ominous end to a cheesy horror movie.

Me? Sheesh, I've finally learned my lesson. Bring on the practical flannel sheets!

Well, some that'll go with this new Queen Elizabeth-y, scroll-medallion, jacquard, damask, 3D-woven, satin-finish comforter set.

As Paul Simon foretold: "Slip sliding away/Slip sliding awaaaay/You know the nearer your destination the more you're slip-sliding away!" Before you do, though, email:

hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com