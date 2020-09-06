Searcy aims for return title trip under new coach

BY SAM PIERCE

Like most teams, the ultimate goal for the Searcy Lions is to earn a trip to the state-championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Lions won the Class 6A state championship a year ago but now find themselves under first-year head coach Kenny Simpson. And between transitioning to new leadership and maintaining proper guidelines as a result of COVID-19, making a return trip will not be easy.

“We are capable of doing that,” Simpson said. “In order to get there, we have to improve each week and take the necessary small steps to secure a playoff berth and peak at the end of the year.

“We are just trying to get better each day. It has been a process, for sure, but we are trying to get better, as well as do what we are supposed to be doing.”

He said it has been a challenge, for sure, but the kids have bought in, and “every day we are together, it is getting a little better.” Searcy won 12 games last year, including its first state championship in 35 years with a win over Benton. Former head coach Mark Kelley resigned from Searcy to join the staff at Conway High School. Simpson had been the head coach for Southside Batesville since 2014.

“Right now, we have 17 seniors on the team,” Simpson said. “And some of those are first-year guys who have come back, so we have a lot of guys that we are excited about.

“It is probably a smaller class than what Searcy is used to, but they are good kids, and they have worked hard.”

Junior Daniel Perry, who made two interceptions and forced a fumble in the state-championship game, will move into the running-back spot this fall. Simpson said Perry works extremely hard and is super talented. The coach said Perry can play both sides of the ball, which will be good for the Lions.

“He was corner last year,” Simpson said. “We may not put him out there early in the year, but in conference games or later in the year, he will have the ability to do that. We are going to lean on him as the year moves forward.”

Seniors Brock Hohenstein and Garett Osmon will start at defensive end this year. Simpson said the two of them played a lot of minutes last year, and he said “that’s where a lot of games are either won or loss, but that group is going to be pretty solid.”

“Brock has really worked hard and is going to be a force for us,” Simpson said. “Garett is probably a little quicker, but they have really gotten after it and have been captains for our defense.

“We have a lot of seniors who have stepped up, but I think it is natural for them to have a lot of pull with the defense. They both work really hard and have bought in.”

Junior quarterback Ckyler Tengler will start this year after being used mostly as a backup a year ago. He got in for a few games, but nothing substantial. He mostly was used for mop-up duty, Simpson said.

“He’s got all the tools to be successful,” the coach said. “He’s 6-5 and 200 pounds and has a great arm, and he is very accurate. He has done a great job of learning the offense quickly.

“He is learning our playbook, and we are excited to see what he does. There are going to be some growing pains, but we are excited about where he will take us.”

Simpson said the offense will still mostly run out of the Spread formation, but the Lions will incorporate the halfback position and a more run-game formation, while still throwing the ball. He said Tengler is very talented, and “we want to use his skill set.”

Senior Landon Hambrick, junior Braden Watson and junior Savion Floyd could possibly start at wide receiver, the coach said. However, Simpson said that’s one position where the starters won’t be nailed down until after the nonconference schedule. He said the Lions are going to play multiple kids in the scrimmage to see which ones separate themselves.

He said the team has six or seven who have potential, but none of them has the experience.

“It will be a test to see what works,” Simpsons said. “We are moving some guys from the defense over, but we are still pretty much up in the air in that spot.

“We have a lot of good kids and a lot of possibilities.”

Junior William Marshall will start on the offensive line, and Simpson said Marshall is a very physical player who started last year as a sophomore. The coach said he has improved a ton, from just watching the film.

“He is a very physical kid who is working on his footwork,” Simpson said. “He is a very intelligent player. He is going to be the anchor for us for the next two years.”

The coach said Junior Zimiri Anderson and senior Willie Bowser will start at two of the four linebacker spots for Searcy. Simpson said the other two are still up for completion, but he said he will put a lot of quality players there and see who rises to the top. He said one benefit is “competition breeds hard work, so that has been a good thing for us.”

“One thing I have really enjoyed about the team so far is how they are going to compete and get after it,” Simpson said. “We are much better defensively, and we communicate well. Our defense is young, but Anderson and Bowser have done a great job.”

Simpson said senior Wesley Jackson has taken up a leadership role as captain of the defensive backs.

For its nonconference schedule, Searcy will open the year against Cabot, Little Rock Christian and Batesville. Simpson said all three are high-quality opponents.