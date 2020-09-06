WOMEN'S GOLF
ASU in fifth place in Alabama
Arkansas State University is in fifth place after the first round of the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.
The Red Wolves shot a 302. Western Kentucky leads with a 286 and South Alabama is second at 290 and Arkansas-Little Rock is last among seven teams at 311.
Individually, Malena Austerslatt of UALR is tied for fourth with a 71. Olivia Schmidt of Arkansas State is tied for eighth at 73.
