State sports briefs

Today at 2:51 a.m.

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU in fifth place in Alabama

Arkansas State University is in fifth place after the first round of the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.

The Red Wolves shot a 302. Western Kentucky leads with a 286 and South Alabama is second at 290 and Arkansas-Little Rock is last among seven teams at 311.

Individually, Malena Austerslatt of UALR is tied for fourth with a 71. Olivia Schmidt of Arkansas State is tied for eighth at 73.

