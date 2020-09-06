UA survey in July found mixed views on return to campus

Fletcher Pride (from left), Carter Bishop, Liv Brewer, Cole Phillips and Connor Maurer, all freshman at the University of Arkansas, walk Friday, September 4, 2020, across the campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Many students answering a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville survey in early July asking their concerns about the fall semester cited the likelihood that classmates would have difficulty following covid-19 guidelines as well as worries about their safety on campus given the pandemic.

The university on Friday reported 248 new coronavirus cases over Wednesday and Thursday, boosting the total of active cases to 639. Fall semester classes began Aug. 24.

Several colleges have struggled with rising case counts, and a few high-profile schools like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill decided after the start of their fall classes to pivot solely to online-only instruction.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and UA officials in recent days have made statements calling for students to maintain physical distancing, avoid large gatherings and follow other protocols like wearing face coverings. A statewide rise in cases has been fueled in part by increasing cases at UA and other college campuses, Health Secretary Jose Romero said Thursday.

In responses to the UA survey -- released to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette under the state's public-disclosure law -- many described a planned return to campus in the fall with a mixture of pessimism and fear.

"I don't understand how you would make us all come back and not expect cases to rise. Let's be honest, some college students do not make the best decisions, so how would this situation be any different. Personally, I would rather wait to know we are safe and healthy as a community before we start testing the waters," said one student.

Another said: "As a student, being surrounded by lots of random students who I don't know is scary. I don't know if they wear a mask, if they are socially distancing, or how many people they are around. I have seen lots of UARK students, via social media, who aren't socially distancing."

"Even though you guys make rules, students are still going to do whatever they want," said another student. "Therefore, I think because of the circumstances it is not good to return to campus. It is complicated and I know we need to go back because people like me have studio or labs but it's not safe yet."

Others, however, expressed few worries and said they wanted a return to in-person classes.

"I have no concerns about returning to campus," a student said. "I'm excited to be back & know the proper precautions will be taken," said another.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz has talked to the campus community about hearing from students wanting to return.

"There were a number of students that simply would not participate if we went to 100% remote and had declared that," Steinmetz said in an Aug. 12 online campus forum. "And I've got to be concerned not only about the health and safety, which is the No.1 concern, but the fiscal and financial sort of health of the university as well."

The University of Arkansas board of trustees in May approved a resolution directing chancellors to prepare campuses for reopening in the fall. UA, like other universities, abruptly suspended in-person classes in the spring semester because of the pandemic.

In the email survey, students were asked, "What pandemic-related concerns do you have about returning to campus?"

One student replied, "the virus spreading like wildfire because people our age aren't cautious."

"Cases aren't going down and AR is a hotspot. I don't want to get myself or anyone else sick. I'm scared that going back to campus will cause an even bigger spike in the area because of everyone potentially bringing covid back with them from wherever they're from," said another student.

Some students with concerns about the fall noted a rise in cases evident in early July.

"I can't believe returning to campus is even being considered when the rate has only gone up," said a student.

Some stated strong fears and a desire not to return to campus this fall.

"With the high rate of cases in Washington county, I don't find it safe at all to be going back to courses on campus," said one student. "My family, boyfriend, and friends are all concerned for my health and wellbeing as well as I am. I have a responsibility to complete schooling, but the school also has a responsibility knowing this doesn't end until we get a vaccine out."

Another said: "I take myself and others health seriously. I am terrified to return."

Yet several students replied "nothing" when asked about their concerns about returning.

"Nothing," said one student. "Let me come back. Can't put my life on pause anymore."

Another said: "None. Open it back up."

"I want to be back on campus aand not do any more online classes," said another.

In-person instruction has returned to UA, but the majority of class sections are being taught online. As of the first-day of classes, Aug. 24, 59% of class sections were being taught remotely, a spokesman has said. Classes are recorded and students also can participate online in several hybrid courses being offered.

Not all colleges and universities in Arkansas had students return to campus. Hendrix College, a private university in Conway, announced July 29 that it would begin its fall semester remotely. Lyon College, in Batesville, announced July 24 that students would not be returning to campus this fall, with courses all taught remotely. Both schools cited safety concerns.

Most large universities in the state and in nearby states have reopened their campuses this fall, however.

UA officials have highlighted safety measures in place, like a requirement to wear face coverings indoors, frequent cleaning of residence halls and classrooms reconfigured to ensure students stay physically distanced for in-person classes.

A few students minimized any fears related to the virus.

"Return like normal. People are gonna get it but nobody is dying from it. It's just a normal sickness now," said one student.

The state Department of Health's most recent covid-19 active case report, published Thursday, listed 866 covid-19 deaths statewide, including one person in the 18-24 age category. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that older adults and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are most at risk of becoming severely ill if they contract the virus.

Four questions were asked in the survey. The Democrat-Gazette reported in July on student responses to the first question -- about effects of the pandemic -- with the university continuing to release records of student responses.

The university on Aug. 28 released the full responses to the question about pandemic-related concerns with returning to campus. The university has said that it will release additional survey responses.

The survey's general purpose has been "to help inform communications strategies designed to reach students by gauging their thoughts on the return to campus and what to expect during the fall semester," UA spokesman Mark Rushing has said. The UA team that worked on the survey is part of the university's larger pandemic response effort, he's said.