Vilonia Eagles hope to continue recent success

Harrison’s Brooks Both, left, and Carson Wright, at right, take down Vilonia’s Jamison Hinsley during their game at Vilonia Eagle Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019.

Last season, Vilonia had its best record since 2003, finishing the year with a 7-4 overall record. The team finished second in the conference, losing to Harrison, but the Eagles did host a state playoff game for the first time in 16 years. However, Vilonia lost to Wynne in overtime, thanks to a successful two-point conversion.

“Wynne had a really good team,” Vilonia head coach Todd Langrell said. “The games they lost in their conference, their quarterback was out. They utilize a triple-option game, and they had him back in our game, and he was the difference maker.

“They made one more play than we did.”

This season, Vilonia will have a three-way competition at running back, including returning starter Seth Kirk. He was primarily used as a backup option at running back last year. He did start as safety on defense a year ago but will now move to offense.

“He’s going to do well wherever he is,” Langrell said of the junior. “He is always around the ball on defense and does everything at 100 percent.”

Junior Lane Hunter will see time at running back, and Langrell said Hunter is one of the strongest guys on the team. The coach said junior Hunter McCool will also see time at running back.

“Seth is more of a downhill runner and is not going to have a negative rush,” Langrell said. “Lane is a hide-and-seek runner, waiting on a hole to develop, and Hunter can get to the edge or make a quick cut.

“All three of them have different qualities.”

Sophomore Richard Baker, who stands at 5-9 and weighs 210 pounds, will also have time at the running-back spot, Langrell said.

Junior quarterback Austin Myers, who has committed to play for the University of Kansas, threw for more than 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. Draven Smith led Vilonia last year by rushing for more than 2,500 yards. He is now at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

“We made a living last year running the football, but this year, I feel like we are better offensively,” Langrell said. “Austin is getting the ball out really fast and on time. He knows the offense more and knows where he is going with the ball pre-snap.

“He is much more advanced this year than he was last year. He has also gotten stronger.”

Juniors Jamison Hinsley and Kannon Bartlett will return at receiver, the

coach said.

“We feel like we are a lot more balanced,” Langrell said. “We have a couple of home-run hitters with Jamison and Kannon and a new kid, Jarkell Lovelace.

“It really depends on what the defense shows.”

Senior Tristian Bishop and junior Colton Watson return on the offensive line. Last year, Watson played guard and center at times but will move to center this year, the coach said.

“We’ve got five kids right now competing for guard jobs,” Langrell said. “We just want two of them to step up. It doesn’t matter to me that much — anyone of them could separate themselves.

“We are going to be OK either way.”

Langrell said Watson is the team’s best snapper and will be a college football player.

“We are going to have one on one, odd-man fronts, and Watson gives us a better opportunity to single-block,” Langrell said. “Colton is our best man for that.”

Senior Carter Archer returns at the defensive end. Vilonia has 12 seniors on the team, and Archer is one of the leaders for the small class, the coach said.

“He is another kid who as a sophomore didn’t play much, and he has stepped into the role as a starter,” Langrell said. “At one time, he thought he would play quarterback, but he has accepted the leadership role as a senior and has vastly improved at the defensive-end position.

“He is being a selfless player and doing what he has to be as a team player.”

Junior Campbell Osier will start at middle inside linebacker. The coach said Osier fills the gap and loves contact and chasing the ball.

“He is a leader, a vocal leader, and the kids respond well to him,” Langrell said. “He has gotten stronger, and his vision has improved, including reading the offensive scheme well and being a learner of the game.

“He is much improved from last year.”

The goal for this season is to win a conference championship and make a run for the state title, the coach said.

“I think we have experienced linemen who have been in the battle, and we have explosive players and possession receivers, and defensively, our linebacker core is pretty good,” Langrell said.