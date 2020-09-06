Wainwright feels right as Cardinals sweep Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO -- Tyler O'Neill and Paul DeJong homered, five St. Louis pitchers combined on a three-hitter and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 Saturday night to sweep a doubleheader.

In the opener, Adam Wainwright pitched in the seventh and led the Cardinals to a 4-2 win.

St. Louis pulled within 21/2 games of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Austin Gomber started the second game for the Cardinals and struck out five in 22/3 scoreless innings.

Ryan Helsley (1-0) allowed 1 run on 1 hit in 11/3 innings of relief to get the win.

John Gant got four outs and Andrew Miller got the final three outs.

The Cardinals, batting last in the doubleheder after an earlier postponement in St. Louis, jumped on top 3-0 in the second against Colin Rea (1-1). DeJong led off with a home run. Then following a walk, O'Neill hit a two-run home run.

Brad Miller made it 4-0 in the third with an RBI single. Harrison Bader had a sacrifice fly to score O'Neill in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

Chicago got a run in the fifth on David Bote's RBI groundout.

Wainwright allowed two runs and struck out six while improving to 4-0 for the first time in his career. The 6-7 right-hander tossed a four-hitter in a 7-2 victory over Cleveland on his 39th birthday in his previous start.

"I don't feel 39," he said. "I felt 39 when I was 34 or 35. When I go out on the mound, I feel good and ready to win."

DeJong drove in two runs for St. Louis. Kolten Wong had two hits and scored twice.

Giovanny Gallegos struck out Anthony Rizzo to finish his third save.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1 Seth Lugo (2-2) struck out eight and got the Mets' starting rotation its first win in more than three weeks.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 4 Victor Robles' third hit, a bunt single in the sixth inning, gave Washington the lead, and Brock Holt had four hits as the Nationals beat host Atlanta.

REDS 6, PIRATES 2 Eugenio Suarez hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, driving in five runs and powering visiting Cincinnati to the victory.

ROCKIES 5, DODGERS 2 Nolan Arenado drove in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes added a two-run double and Colorado defeated Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 8, PADRES 4 Ramon Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third consecutive start, and host Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak.

INDIANS 4, BREWERS 3 In Cleveland, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader (0-1) allowed his first hit of the season, and then gave up Cesar Hernandez's game-winning single in the ninth inning. Oscar Mercado led off the ninth with a double, ending Hader's major league-record streak of 12 hitless appearances to start the season.

MARLINS 7, RAYS 3 In St. Petersburg, Fla., Sandy Alcantara pitched six effective innings and Corey Dickerson homered, sending Miami to the victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 10, ASTROS 9 Mike Trout became the Angels' career home run leader and Jo Adell celebrated with a game-winning, two-run single in the seventh. Trout's home run was No. 300 in his career. He passed Tim Salmon as the franchise leader.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 3 Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning after twice leaving the bases loaded, and host Seattle beat Texas.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 1 In Baltimore, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (4-3) lost a third consecutive start for the first time since July 30-Aug. 10, 2018, with Houston.

RED SOX 9, BLUE JAYS 8 Xander Bogaerts hit a home run in the ninth inning as Boston defeated Toronto.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3 Miguel Sano led host Minnesota's rally with a home run and the tying single in the ninth inning, before Byron Buxton beat out an infield single for the game-winning RBI.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 3 Jose Abreu hit his 13th home run for visiting Chicago in the first inning, and Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot.

St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong (16) celebrates with teammate Yadier Molina (4) after scoring on a Paul DeJong single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)