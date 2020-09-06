Environment notebook

Watershed group gets new director

The board of directors of the Beaver Watershed Alliance has selected Becky Roark as the organization's new executive director, according to a Tuesday statement from the organization.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville who holds a degree in landscape architecture, Roark also serves on the board of the Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association, the Beaver Watershed Alliance said in the news release.

The Springdale-based organization was founded in 2011 with the goal of preserving water quality in the watershed of Northwest Arkansas' Beaver Lake, which supplies drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people in the region.

Roark replaces Clell Ford, whom the board named executive director in May 2018.

Poll: Entergy best workplace in state

Forbes last month named regional utility company Entergy the best employer to work for in Arkansas, according to a survey of 80,000 employees nationwide working for various companies that each employ at least 500 employees.

The publication worked with the market research company Statista to conduct the survey anonymously. Results were published Aug. 24.

"It's gratifying to know our employees enjoy working for Entergy Arkansas as much as I do," said Laura Landreux, Entergy Arkansas president and chief executive officer in a statement Thursday. "The leadership team, along with management at all levels, works hard to ensure our employees feel valued and part of the vision we have to provide safe, reliable energy to our customers."

In Forbes' ranking for Arkansas, Entergy was followed by freight and logistics company ArcBest, FedEx, Springdale Public Schools and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

With more than 700,000 customers in Arkansas, Entergy is the state's largest electric power utility.

The company employs approximately 2,800 people in Arkansas along with hundreds of contractors, according to the utility's news release.

National ag group issues race policy

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on Thursday committed the organization to combating racism, and fostering diversity and inclusion.

New policymaking guidance was unanimously approved Wednesday during the organization's annual conference, which was held virtually this year.

The association of state agricultural officials includes those in Arkansas.

"NASDA recognizes that the roots of racism run deep in our shared history which we must address," the new policy states. "NASDA believes that the future of agriculture is best served when all of those in the agriculture community are empowered regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, and/or religious creed."

In a statement released Thursday, association chief executive officer Barb Glenn said the agriculture sector must consider diverse audiences at the outset of the policy-making process.

"We believe that the future of agriculture is best served when all of those in the agriculture community are empowered regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation and/or religious creed," Glenn said.

The policy-making language follows a June 15 statement from the organization, shortly after nationwide protests over police brutality began following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died while being arrested.

The statement committed the organization to combating prejudice and recognized that "racism exists in America."