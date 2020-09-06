White bird something of surprise

Shari Metz could not believe what she was seeing.

It was just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 28, and there, outside the kitchen window of her Cave Springs home, was an all-white hummingbird hovering around a feeder.

"I'm standing at the window, and this white hummingbird shows up," Metz says. "I thought: Oh, my gosh! I grabbed my phone and started recording her. I was stunned. It was the craziest thing."

She contacted the Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society, and members Joe Neal and David Oakley came by to take photos.

They also wanted to determine if this hummingbird was indeed a rare albino -- meaning that there is an absence of melanin that gives skin, feathers, eyes and other features their color -- and not leucistic, which is a partial loss of pigmentation and a somewhat more common condition.

In a Facebook post that included photos of the small, snow-white creature and its distinctive pink eyes and bill, Neal confirmed that it was indeed an albino ruby-throated hummingbird.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_IHsx_fSP0]

Metz, who is a novice birder, has six feeders at her home that attract a fair-sized crew of ruby-throated hummers that dine on the sugar water she puts out for them.

The albino, however, is always alone.

"She doesn't look like them, so they don't hang out with her," Metz says.

Not that the distinctive bird seems to care, as it appears to have a bit of a misanthropic streak.

"She got to the point where she was like 'OK, I'll just run all you typical ruby-throats out of here,' which was really funny," Metz says.

And the white-feathered anomaly is perfectly happy attracting the attention of the resident bird-loving paparazzi.

"She has been very active on my feeders and lets me get very close to take pictures with my phone," says Metz, who snaps photos from the other side of her window. "I'm one foot away from her at the feeder with the glass dividing us. She comes right up, and she will sit there at the feeder for forever and look at me and pose or take a bath or eat."

The hummingbird also likes hanging out in a nearby pine tree.

"She waits for other birds to come up, and then she chases them off, like it's hers," Metz says with a chuckle.

The hummingbird first showed up on what would have been the 93rd birthday of Metz's father, Don, who died in June of 2016, which has given an added sense of poignancy to this rare bird's presence.

"I'm super-blessed to have her visiting me and letting me see her," Metz says. "It's like she's living at my house. I see her all day long."

Below is a short video filmed by Metz of her unique visitor.

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com