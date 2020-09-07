1 mile of road to bear name of late cyclist

The Arkansas Highway Commission has designated a section of Arkansas 107 in Sherwood in honor of the cyclist who was killed by a hit-and-run driver more than a year ago.

Arkansas 107 from its intersection with Brockington Road 1 mile south will be known as the John D. Mundell Memorial Highway.

Mundell, 59, of Sherwood died July 22, 2019, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, four days after he was struck by a 2001 Hyundai Elantra while pedaling south on the highway, according to the Sherwood police.

According to his obituary, the Terre Haute, Ind., native was an active member of the River Valley Cycling Club in Fort Smith and completed many races, including the Big Dam Bridge 100 five times and the Ride Across Indiana eight times. In addition to cycling, Mundell completed two marathons in 2019: the Little Rock Marathon and the Oklahoma City Marathon.

Police in March arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run. Cecil Ferrell, 51, remains in the Pulaski County jail on charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, according to the jail's roster.

The highway designation came at the request of the city of Sherwood, which will pay for two signs to denote the section of Arkansas 107.

Mundell's widow, Kimberly, was present at a meeting Wednesday at which the commission passed the order designating the highway in Mundell's honor.

"These memorial signs are more than a nice memorial with John's name on it," she told the commission. "These serve as a reminder for all of us motorists who travel that highway that we share the roadway with cyclists. If somebody who doesn't even know John Mundell sees that sign and slows down and pays a little bit more attention to their surroundings, then maybe something good can come of it."