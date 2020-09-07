2 brothers arrested in '04 killing of man

FORT SMITH -- Two brothers who are suspects in a Fort Smith murder dating to 2004 were apprehended in Fresno, Calif., last week.

The Police Department was notified by the FBI on Wednesday that Kenny and Keimty Xayakesone had been arrested by authorities in Fresno on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The pair fled Fort Smith when they learned that police investigators were looking at them as suspects in the July 4, 2004, shooting death of Adelio Romero, 18.

The two brothers, according to authorities, remained at large for 16 years with warrants for first-degree murder in Romero's death. They were even featured on "America's Most Wanted."

"We would like to thank authorities in Fresno, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and all the FSPD, past and present, who worked tirelessly on this case to achieve justice for Mr. Romero and his family," Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Jason Thompson, deputy chief over the Police Department's non-uniformed bureau, said Romero's family members, who are still in the area, have contacted the department and are aware of the Xayakesones' arrests. The department is working on getting the brothers returned to Arkansas.

"We're still working on that, but once they get back, we'll meet with the [Sebastian County] prosecutor's office and start from there with our next steps," Thompson said.