Arkansas' count adds 687 cases, 12 deaths

Health officials reported 687 new covid-19 cases on Sunday in Arkansas and 12 additional deaths, as the cumulative number of infections surpassed 65,000.

The total death toll from covid-19 in the state reached 894 with the additional deaths reported on Sunday.

The number of new cases represented an increase from Saturday's new-case count of 515, but new cases on both days were down compared with the record-setting 1,094 new cases reported Friday, just before the start of Labor Day weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter, "Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, we just have to work together as Arkansans to live life, be safe & wear a mask."

Ten of the new cases reported on Sunday were in correctional facilities.

As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 65,377 Arkansans were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

State epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha in an interview on Sunday said she was concerned about the increasing load of cases in Arkansas.

She also expressed concern about "what's happening in some of the universities and communities around the state associated with some of those universities, so we're watching that closely."

Asked about the governor's statement looking ahead to a potential vaccine, Dillaha said health officials have said "all along that somehow we have to find a way to live our lives so that we can go about our daily business; of course, we have to learn to do it differently."

Dillaha went on to say she agreed with the governor regarding the need for a vaccine, "because that, I think, is what is going to help us have long-term immunity for this virus -- if we get a vaccine, that will help provide that."

The number of people considered by health officials to have recovered from covid-19 rose by 327 on Sunday to 58,295. The number of active cases in the state also rose, as the Department of Health reported an increase of 348, from 5,840 to 6,188.

Hospitalizations from covid-19 climbed slightly between Saturday and Sunday, with four additional patients in the hospital for a total of 389. Health officials reported no change in the number of people on a ventilator, which remained flat at 78.

Results from 5,923 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests were reported on Saturday.

The Department of Health also reported a number of positive antigen tests on Saturday -- a different, rapid method of testing for the virus that is considered less sensitive than the more-common PCR tests.

Of Saturday's antigen tests, 77 out of 555 tests performed were positive, according to a department report.

The department's count of "probable" positive cases increased from 536 to 547. The Department of Health considers a case to be confirmed only when a PCR test is returned positive, and some of the probable cases reported from antigen testing become confirmed cases once a PCR test is performed, the department's antigen report noted.

CHUCKWAGON RACES

One day after hundreds of people, very few of them wearing masks or practicing social distancing, gathered at an outdoor track in Clinton on Saturday to watch the second performance of the annual National Championship Chuckwagon Races, Dillaha called the incident "worrisome."

The department's guidelines for events, she said, "are there for real reasons."

"We did hear about some of the issues ... we were told that they would be addressed," she added.

The final day of racing events in Clinton took place on Sunday.

The Department of Health on Aug. 5 had approved virus-prevention plans submitted by the organizers of the Chuckwagon Races after initially requesting more detailed information from them on how social distancing and capacity restrictions would be maintained.

The department requires attendees at outdoor venues to wear masks when social distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be achieved. When seated, audience members must stay separated from other groups of people, outside of members of their family. These requirements were broadly ignored in Clinton on Saturday.

Dillaha attributed the problem to the general difficulty people experience when they need to make cultural changes.

Because values are attached to one's culture, she said, "when their culture needs to change, it can threaten their values until people learn how to find other ways to live out those same values."

Health Department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said officials have been in touch with the Chuckwagon Races organizers, "who reported there were some issues with distancing at Saturday's event and that additional, corrective actions were being taken on Sunday," Lesnick explained via email.

CASES BY COUNTY

Washington County reported an increase of 62 new cases on Sunday as the cumulative number of infections in the county reached 7,639.

Active cases in Washington County rose by 41, from 730 to 771 as of Sunday.

Thirty-three new cases were reported in Benton County. Active cases in the county remain significantly lower than neighboring Washington County, with the Department of Health reporting 342 active cases in Benton on Sunday, an increase of 16 from Saturday.

In Pulaski County, 60 new cases were reported for a cumulative number of 7,501 infections. Of those cases, 718 are active, a decline of four from the day before, the Department of Health reported.

Jonesboro's Craighead County reported 57 new cases on Sunday as the number of active cases there climbed by 43, from 280 to 323.

Of the dozen latest reported deaths, Lesnick said two each occurred in Hot Spring and Howard counties, and one each in Little River, Union, Randolph, Washington, Garland, Jefferson, Arkansas and Cleveland counties.