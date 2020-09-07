Arkansas surpasses 900 covid-19 deaths as toll rises by 14

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas reported on Monday 350 new covid-19 cases and 14 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health’s daily case report.

The cumulative number of covid-19 infections in Arkansas reached 65,727. Of those cases, the Department of Health considers 58,757 to have recovered.

“We’ve seen improved case numbers this weekend with good testing numbers, but the real report card will be the coming two weeks. Thanks to everyone who followed commonsense [sic] distancing this Labor Day,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote Monday on Twitter.

The state’s death toll related to covid-19 surpassed 900 with the addition of the newly reported deaths. The total number of deaths related to the virus in Arkansas now stands at 908.

The number of active cases in the state dipped by 126 on Monday, from 6,188 to 6,062.

Eight of the new cases reported Monday were in correctional facilities, according to the Department of Health.

Results from 6,057 polymerase chain reaction tests were reported Sunday.