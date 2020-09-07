Arts center adjusts to virtual education

Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan in the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas STEAM Studio. Rahmaan helps develop video content for the Center's virtual programming, which has become a big part of the the Center's offerings since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. (Special to the Pine Bluff Commercial/Lana Hallmark)

This is part two of a two-part series on the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

Like so many other organizations, the website of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas reflects major adjustments to programming and operations due to world health concerns. Although the museum has reopened after three months of being closed to the public, its hours have changed. It follows guidelines about visitor numbers, masks and social distancing. Its small staff of eight works on a rotation schedule to reduce exposure. It has shifted a significant amount of its programming to virtual formats.

Its devotion to serving the community, however, has not wavered, and its mission remains unaltered -- to serve as a cultural crossroad: engaging, educating and entertaining through the arts and sciences.

In addition to its art gallery and permanent collection, and an active community theater, educational programming has been a major component of the center's role in the community. Until the covid-19 pandemic closed schools in March, the arts center partnered at different times with Pine Bluff, Dollarway, and Watson Chapel school districts, as well as Boys and Girls Clubs and many other youth organizations in southeast Arkansas.

According to public programs coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan, the center connected with these partner organizations for numerous programs such as gallery or theater tours that included an educational activity, free after-school and Saturday workshops, and summer theater camps that included a makerspace where students tinkered with technology. Rahmaan stated that staff often went into the schools as well. She visited James Matthews Elementary before it closed, making shadow puppets with the students and discussing the science behind light and shadows.

Executive Director Rachel Miller said her staff had to reconfigure their approach to after-school activities and outreach when the art center, the schools and other partners closed because of the virus. Looking at other organizations in the same position, they realized virtual programming was the answer.

"Fortunately, it wasn't a big change for us because we already had the technology so that we could quickly adapt to virtual programming," Miller said.

Because of its longtime focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education and a partnership with the Arkansas Discovery Network, a program funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation that brings comprehensive, hands-on, STEAM-based educational experiences to students in all parts of the state, and the Museum of Discovery, the center had already received grant funding for technology. It already owned and had staff to operate video cameras, film software, lighting, microphones, backdrops and other equipment used in its summer film camps and other programs.

Rahmaan said that in the spring, when schools closed, the center's staffers had a meeting to brainstorm ideas about what they could do to help fill the gap in instruction. Someone suggested posting original videos.

"We didn't offer a lot virtually before that. We really had to dig into it," Rahmaan said. "But we wanted to engage and have our community still be able to be involved in our educational programming."

Rahmaan, theater education coordinator Lindsey Collins and digital media specialist Ashley Smith get a lot of ideas for video content from professional development provided by the Discovery Network. They independently conceive and research ideas, create supply lists and practice in the studio to see where the lesson or experiment takes them. Then they create "take and makes," material packets for the lesson, which can be picked up at the arts center. They film each other presenting a lesson tutorial and then edit and post the lesson on Facebook, YouTube and the center's website.

One video, for example, guides viewers through the process of making marble paper out of food color and shaving cream.

Collins works with theater volunteers to prepare and post storybook videos. Virtual programming includes exhibit tours and discussions with artists in addition to the hands-on lesson videos.

Although most of the programming is posted online for the public, a portion of the virtual programming will contain content that is exclusive to a specific partner. Miller explained that in some cases, the center will work with a teacher or school to develop lessons based on requested topics, and the goal is to make those students feel like they are having an experience created just for them.

Staff members are still talking with the school districts to plan their role in instruction for the 2020-21 school year. Schools are changing their schedules to meet health guidelines. Pine Bluff School District's secondary schools, for example, will be closing at noon. New school hours mean new schedules for the Boys and Girls Clubs. The students previously served will be on different schedules and in different situations from before, making it difficult to plan.

"Virtual programming provides a wider audience," Miller said. "We're looking at livestreaming theater and after-school programming and workshops. It helps us serve the schools better. We can reach out to McGehee, Dumas and Lake Village. Now we need to find more funds for more materials. We want to take advantage and learn as much as we can. This has made us take a good look at what we already had and make the best use of it. We want to live up to the reputation we have as being the center for STEAM education using this virtual platform."

Rahmaan said that virtual programming provides the center with another avenue to reach people.

"It's another way for them to connect with [the center] that wasn't there before," she said. "This is going to be positive going forward. Now that we've connected through this new avenue, we won't want to stop."

Increasing the emphasis on virtual educational programming is not the only way the board of directors is looking to the future. Having recently reached the end of a 10-year strategic plan, the board was to have developed a new strategic plan in 2019 but had to postpone because of covid-19. Miller said the decision had already been made that a 10-year plan was no longer a viable approach to planning for the way officials wanted the organization to grow, and a three- to five-year strategic plan is being considered instead.

For Arts and Science Center board of trustees Chairwoman Sandra Fisher, a Pine Bluff small-business owner, outreach, inclusivity and providing artistic outlets for everyone will be important components in the new strategic plan. In 1994, Fisher moved to Pine Bluff from Los Angeles, where she had been involved in theater, film and music.

"It was very different here. I cried every day for a month. I had to find my place for entertainment and involvement," Fisher said. Eventually, she was asked to audition for an Arts and Science Center fundraiser called Razzle Dazzle. She said she loved the atmosphere and the people. She volunteered as a docent for six years and always took people who did not know about the Arts and Science Center with her.

"I've been disheartened several times when people ask if anyone can go there," Fisher said. "Why didn't they know there was a public facility open to all the community?"

Miller said that outreach in the next few years would include emphasis on the demographic between the ages of 18 and 45. Not many millennials outside of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are involved at the center, and it will be trying to develop that age bracket in the future, particularly through the new building project known as ARTSpace on Main.

Miller's own perspective on strategic planning is complex because of the construction and anticipated opening of two new ventures, ARTSpace on Main and ARTworks.

"We must focus on how to sustain the museum's exhibitions and permanent collections but incorporate more hands-on engagement through ARTSpace on Main," she said. "We need to discover how to get the community more involved in the delivery and daily implementation at the ARTSpace. We need to look at financial support for ARTSpace to grow our education programming to make a bigger impact on schools and the youth organizations. We need to see what its impact on economics in the community will be. We need to see where our strengths are and where to grow those partnerships in the first five years [of ARTSpace programming]."

Miller attributed the center's sustainability to three major components: adherence to the American Alliance of Museum standards, the Arts and Science Center Endowment Fund and a constant focus on good stewardship of the center's resources.

"We've been very studious in how we've grown and grown financially as we adhere to those rigorous standards." she said.

Miller also said that for a small museum to have an endowment is very unusual and a crucial part of its sustainability. The endowment fund owns and maintains all the buildings as well as its permanent collection of artworks. The endowment is a private nonprofit, a separate organization from the arts center, which is a public nonprofit.

A third reason for the center's sustainability, she said, has been its leadership's emphasis on being good stewards of resources.

"We never write grants or pursue funding for something that doesn't already exist or have a foundation," Miller said. "We don't build beyond our capacity and are very strategic about how funding is spent. We conserve and extend our funding. We don't seek funding for one-year projects, but we seek donors, funders and grants that support us over multiple years."

Miller writes grants to develop these resources, reaching out to foundations and state and national government entities. The organization also benefits from donations, including many longtime donors from the business sector and from individuals. The center is supported by the city of Pine Bluff and the Advertising and Promotion Commission. Miller said she cannot rely on the community alone, however, and doesn't ask taxpayers for money, preferring to look for support outside the region whenever possible.

Maintaining its membership base and volunteer program also contributes to sustainability in terms of building capacity. Miller said the center's staff of eight, which already juggles multiple tasks, could not accomplish all the programming, especially the theater programming, without volunteers.

"Our volunteers come from all over southeast Arkansas," she said. "It's the only place to have this kind of an experience. We share our program planning with the volunteers, and that's part of why they love us. They're are our think-tank and our feedback. They connect us to other sponsors and donors across the region."

When asked what has made the center sustainable when so many other organizations have not been and what is the No. 1 reason for its success, Miller's response was immediate. "Our community loves us. They come to events. They continue memberships, even during covid-19. We say, 'Hey, we're coming to you,' and they will be there."