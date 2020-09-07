Benton County marriage licenses

Aug. 27
Tredis Christopher Allen, 29, and Patricia Louise McKinney, 31, both of Rogers
Nathan Ryan Jennings, 32, and Kiley Briana Haynes, 28, both of Rogers
Jose Manuel Lara-Murillo, 31, and Fabiola Barrientos-Tejada, 21, both of Rogers
Morgan William Bradley Link, 25, and Meredith Nicole Hedberg, 24, both of Irving, Texas
Lucas Ernst Long, 24, and Lark Destiny Hall, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Marvin Alberto Recinos-Flores, 22, and Mirna Lisseth Martinez-Matute, 23, both of Springdale
Jeffery Allan Samuelson, 32, and Corena Robin Enos, 30, both of Gravette
Irwin Wade Wise Sr., 76, Rogers, and Glenda Jean Stowers, 68, Bentonville
Aug. 28
Brendon Jeremy Anderson, 29, Elizabeth, Colo., and Ashley Michelle Watts, 31, Dallas
Garrett Wayne Carter, 25, and Isabella Grace Dell, 20, both of Bella Vista
Will James Eaton, 47, and Cynthia Jean Nelson, 37, both of Harrison
Chandler Orion Gregory, 25, Kansas, Okla., and Madisyn Paige Walls, 21, Siloam Springs
Michael Shane Gustason, 23, and Emma Noelle Russ, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Adam James Holmes, 30, and Christina Marie Thompson, 29, both of Bentonville
Mark Brandon Hoopes, 29, and Hannah Nicole Thomson, 27, both of Oklahoma City
Michael Lee Jennings, 24, and Brittany Nicole Robinson, 23, both of Centerton
Ryan Bradley Jordan, 21, and Alexa Shea Harcourt, 21, both of Rogers
Jeremy Bernard Neville, 28, and Chantel Kalene Shuler, 28, both of Bentonville
Andrew Patrick Stoner, 35, Rogers, and Alexandra Marie Sorrell, 31, Fayetteville
Kristopher Lajuan Stump, 42, Springdale, and Julie Kay Guinn, 45, Rogers
Richard Joe West, 78, and Christine Ann Shaner, 47, both of Rogers
Aug. 31
Brian Eugene Blake, 57, and Cassandra Carter Duncan, 50, both of Kansas, Okla.
Julio Nestor Canales-Avalos, 22, and Kenia Maribel Venega-Duran, 23, both of Rogers
Leighton Eugene Nunn, 53, and Diana Ranae Curtis, 53, both of Garfield
Heath Albert Taylor, 43, and Patricia Zapien, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Jorge Arturo Trigueros Mencos, 60, and Juana Francisca Espinal-Pereira, 56, both of Siloam Springs
Sept. 1
Jason Robert Hensley, 41, and Laura Janel Heeter, 37, both of Pierce City, Mo.
Cody Brian Paczowski, 29, and Debra Lyne Rodriguez, 35, both of Siloam Springs
Cleeo Daniel Wright, 32, Bella Vista, and Cassie Sharee Foster, 33, Rogers
Sept. 2
Cory Lee Allison, 35, and Mallory Lee Skelton, 46, both of Adair, Okla.
Chandler Blake Greetan, 24, and Jessica Aglael Martinez-Rivera, 23, both of Rogers
Dustin Earl Sarver, 37, and Katy Taylor Gerber, 32, both of Madison, Miss.
James Williams Jr, 38, and Tameika Desha Alford, 41, both of Bentonville
Alexander Joseph Wilson, 27, and Vanessa Shantell Crawford, 21, both of Joplin, Mo.