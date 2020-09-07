Bucks live for another day, turn down Heat in overtime

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton shoots past Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Giannis Antetokounmpo was waiting in the locker room for his teammates Sunday, standing on his bad right ankle to greet every one of them.

His day ended early.

His season isn't over yet.

Khris Middleton scored 36 points, including a big three-pointer with 6.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Milwaukee Bucks avoided a sweep by beating the Miami Heat 118-115 in overtime of Game 4 of the teams' Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Heat still lead 3-1, but the Bucks -- the best team in the regular season -- are still alive, even after Antetokounmpo left early in the second quarter with an aggravation of his sprained right ankle.

"Khris is very unique," Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's got a way about him. He wanted to play. He asked to stay in the game."

As if there was any other option. Middleton's season-high before Sunday was 40 minutes; he logged 48 in Game 4, taking over with Antetokounmpo watching from the locker room.

"Just keep fighting," said Middleton, who also had eight rebounds and eight assists. "That's all my teammates did."

Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists for Miami. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points, Jae Crowder had 18 and Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler each finished with 17 for the Heat.

"We didn't deserve to win that game," Butler said.

Miami had an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, promptly allowed the Bucks to score the next 12, and now needs to come back Tuesday in an effort to finish the series off.

"At the end of the day, we should have played like we did in Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3," Adebayo said.

Antetokounmpo scored 19 points for the Bucks in only 11 minutes, while Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe each had 14 for Milwaukee. George Hill added 12 for the Bucks.

Miami managed only two points in the first 4:30 of overtime, got within one on a three-pointer from Tyler Herro, but Middleton delivered the biggest shot of the night to make it 116-112.

Herro made another three-pointer with 3.0 seconds left, but Middleton sealed it with a pair of free throws -- and Miami Coach Erik Spoelstra lauded Milwaukee's effort afterward.

Antetokounmpo had 19 of Milwaukee's first 30 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the floor. But in an instant, everything changed for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo aggravated his sprained right ankle with 10:18 left in the second quarter, rolling it inward -- just as he did in Game 3 on Friday -- as he tried to drive past Miami's Andre Iguodala. He tumbled to the court, grabbing the ankle and screaming in pain. He took the free throws; without doing that, he would not have been permitted to return. But at halftime, the Bucks delivered the word that he would not be back.

MILWAUKEE (118)

G.Antetokounmpo 8-10 2-4 19, Middleton 12-28 9-9 36, B.Lopez 5-11 2-3 14, Bledsoe 6-13 2-3 14, Matthews 1-4 0-0 3, Korver 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-7 2-3 10, G.Hill 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 45-92 17-22 118.

MIAMI (115)

Butler 6-15 5-6 17, Crowder 6-12 0-0 18, Adebayo 10-13 6-6 26, Dragic 5-17 6-7 17, Robinson 7-13 0-0 20, Olynyk 1-3 1-1 3, Iguodala 0-2 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Herro 4-11 0-0 11, Nunn 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 40-90 18-20 115.

Milwaukee2228352211--118

Miami311740198--115

3-Point Goals--Milwaukee 11-35 (Middleton 3-7, B.Lopez 2-5, G.Hill 2-5, Korver 1-2, Williams 1-2, Matthews 1-4, DiVincenzo 0-2, Bledsoe 0-6), Miami 17-47 (Crowder 6-12, Robinson 6-12, Herro 3-6, Nunn 1-3, Dragic 1-9, Iguodala 0-2, Olynyk 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Milwaukee 46 (Bledsoe 10), Miami 41 (Adebayo 12). Assists--Milwaukee 25 (Middleton 8), Miami 33 (Adebayo, Dragic 8). Total Fouls--Milwaukee 20, Miami 18.

LAKERS 117, ROCKETS 109

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles evened the Western Conference semifinals by beating Houston.

Markieff Morris scored 16 points for the Lakers. They opened a 21-point lead in the first half, gave up 41 points in the third quarter to fall behind, and then regrouped behind some high-flying plays by James to pull away again.

James took only 15 shots in Game 1 and was scoreless in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 112-97 loss, but he was dominant on both ends in the final period of this one. He had eight points in the quarter and a powerful blocked shot on Russell Westbrook that flew far out of bounds.

James Harden scored 27 points and Eric Gordon made six three-pointers and added 24 for the Rockets, who made 22 three-pointers. P.J. Tucker had 18 points and Robert Covington 17, but Westbrook finished only 4 for 15 while scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

HOUSTON (109)

Gordon 8-16 2-4 24, Tucker 7-10 0-0 18, Covington 5-10 3-3 17, Harden 6-12 11-13 27, Westbrook 4-15 1-3 10, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 5-10 0-0 13, McLemore 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 17-23 109.

L.A. LAKERS (117)

Davis 15-24 3-6 34, James 10-17 7-10 28, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 0-0 5, D.Green 3-6 0-0 9, Kuzma 6-7 0-0 13, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Caruso 1-5 0-0 2, Rondo 4-9 1-2 10, Waiters 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-83 11-18 117.

Houston............20314117--109

L.A. Lakers........36312327--117

3-Point Goals--Houston 22-53 (Gordon 6-12, Tucker 4-7, Covington 4-8, Harden 4-8, House Jr. 3-7, Westbrook 1-7, Rivers 0-2), L.A. Lakers 12-27 (Morris 4-5, D.Green 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, James 1-5, Rondo 1-5, Caruso 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Houston 35 (Westbrook 13), L.A. Lakers 41 (James 11). Assists--Houston 22 (Harden 7), L.A. Lakers 30 (James, Rondo 9).

Total Fouls--Houston 21, L.A. Lakers 17.

