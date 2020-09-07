Budget shifts on council's agenda

The Pine Bluff City Council will consider 10 resolutions and three budget adjustment requests at its regular meeting Tuesday night. No ordinances are currently on the agenda.

Animal Control is requesting a budget adjustment of $2,000 to be moved from its dog food fund to place $500 in its office supplies fund and $1,500 into operating expenses.

The mayor's office is requesting a budget adjustment to distribute $99,412.22 in grant funds from the Youth Engagement in Sports (YES) Grant to the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center for equipment and supplies and for salary, travel and training expenses, and equipment and supplies for youth recreational leaders.

The Airport Commission is requesting the transfer of $13,455 in reserve insurance payments from the 2018 hailstorm claims to complete repairs to a hangar that sustained wind damage in April during a round of severe storms.

The council will also consider the following resolutions:

• A resolution authorizing Mayor Shirley Washington to execute an agreement with Liberty Utilities for installation of a fire hydrant at 27th Avenue and Laurel Street for $10,198.38. The resolution is sponsored by Ward 4 Alderman Bruce Lockett.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement with AT&T for telephone, communications and internet services and equipment for the city for a term of three years. The resolution is sponsored by Washington.

• Two resolutions accepting covid-19 Emergency Solutions Grant funds in the amount of $794,782 and $41,903 from the Arkansas Department of Human Services to pay for rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless during the covid-19 pandemic. Both resolutions are sponsored by Ward 3 Alderman Donald Hatchett.

• A resolution accepting funds in the amount of $411,412 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development office of Community Planning and Development Fiscal Year 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Formula Grant that have been awarded to the city of Pine Bluff. The resolution, sponsored by Hatchett, does not specify how the funds are to be spent.

• A resolution appropriating $13,625 from the Summer Youth Program to the Pine Bluff Aviation Commission to pay for hailstorm damage at Grider Field Airport that was not covered by insurance payments made to the city. The resolution is sponsored by Ward 1 Alderman Joni Alexander.

• Four resolutions sponsored by Ward 4 Alderman Steven Mays setting millage rates for taxes on real and personal property in the city of Pine Bluff, setting the overall millage rate at 11.6 mills per dollar of assessed value. The individual millage rates to be set per resolution are; 1 mill for the Firemen's Relief and Pension Fund, 1 mill for the Policemen's Relief and Pension Fund, 4.6 mills for operation and maintenance of the Pine Bluff Public Library, and 5 mills for General Purposes.

The City Council meets at 5:30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Beginning at 5 p.m., the Ways and Means Committee is scheduled to meet to finalize budget adjustments, followed immediately by the Ordinances and Resolutions Committee, which will meet to consider additions to the agenda, if any, and to finalize the agenda. Both committees are chaired by Mays.