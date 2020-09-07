Goldschmidt powers Cardinals past Cubs, Lester

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run home run off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race by beating the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Sunday night.

St. Louis pulled within 1 1/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders, sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday after the Cubs won 4-1 in the series opener Friday night. The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series today.

Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who improved to 14-0 when they score at least five runs this season. Dakota Hudson (2-2) worked five innings of three-run ball, shrugging off a shaky start.

Chicago dropped to 10-15 since its 13-3 start. Anthony Rizzo and Jason Kipnis homered for the Cubs, but Lester (2-2) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in another lackluster performance.

St. Louis went ahead to stay with four runs in the third. With one out and runners on first and second, Goldschmidt hit a massive drive to left that departed Wrigley Field and landed on Waveland Avenue for his fourth home run.

Tyler O'Neill singled with two out and scored on Rangel Ravelo's double, giving the Cardinals a 5-3 lead.

Lester allowed 6 hits, struck out 4 and walked 2, extending his winless stretch to five starts. The 36-year-old left-hander is 0-1 with a 9.26 ERA during the slump, yielding 40 hits in 23 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals added two more in the seventh, taking a 7-3 lead on RBI singles by Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong. Wong is batting .393 (11 for 28) in his last seven games.

BRAVES 10, NATIONALS 3 Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam -- and second of the series -- leading host Atlanta to a victory over Patrick Corbin (2-4) and Washington. Josh Tomlin (2-2) allowed one run in six innings as Atlanta split the four-game series.

GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Donovan Solano hit a two-run, go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and host San Francisco beat Arizona.

METS 14, PHILLIES 1 Jacob deGrom (3-1) struck out 12 over seven innings, Pete Alonso homered twice and host New York poured it on with a season-best 17 hits in a victory over Philadelphia.

PIRATES 3, REDS 2 Erik Gonzalez's sacrifice fly capped a two-run ninth inning as host Pittsburgh rallied to beat Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 9, ASTROS 5 Anthony Rendon homered, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton delivered key hits during a four-run eighth inning and host Los Angeles defeated Houston to sweep the series.

BLUE JAYS 10, RED SOX 8 Cavan Biggio's two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered and Toronto defeated Boston.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 3 Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, rookie Kyle Lewis added a home run and Seattle beat Texas.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 1 Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka and host Baltimore beat New York.

TIGERS 10, TWINS 8 Grayson Greiner hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning off left fielder Eddie Rosario's glove and visiting Detroit rocked Minnesota's bullpen for eight runs to beat the Twins.

WHITE SOX 8, ROYALS 2 Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run, former University of Arkansas pitcher Dallas Keuchel (6-2) threw five scoreless innings and Chicago beat host Kansas City to complete a four-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 4, BREWERS 1 Shane Bieber (7-0) struck out 10 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 2020 and Carlos Santana had two RBI, leading Cleveland over visiting Milwaukee.

PADRES 5, ATHLETICS 3 Fernando Tatis Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors' home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of San Diego's victory over Oakland.

RAYS 5, MARLINS 4 (10) In St. Petersburg, Fla., Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to complete a two-run 10th inning and Tampa Bay Rays beat Miami.

Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart, right, is congratulated by third base coach Jose Flores after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Baltimore Orioles' Rio Ruiz follows through on a single against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)