So, about socialism

The Trump Convention seems to have been a four-day diatribe about the impending perils of socialism. Socialism has been the Republican Party scare word since the 1930s.

So what is socialism? It is when we pool our resources for the common good. The opposite of that is a society that works only for the benefit of the richest and most powerful. That describes the industrialized Republican America of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. That society came to an end with the Great Depression. It was no longer possible for an entire society to exist just for the benefit of the entitled few.

Social Security is one of the "socialist" programs that arose out of the ashes. Farm price supports, bank deposit insurance, public roads, public utilities, fire and police services are all taxpayer-funded programs that benefit the general public. That's socialism.

The reason socialism has become such a major issue now is because of the supposed threat of health care for all. Just as free public education is considered to be a basic right of every American, an increasing number of Americans are arguing that they should also have access to affordable health care. Medicare is a socialist program. Every taxpaying American pays for affordable health care for citizens over the age of 65. For everyone else, it's a toss-up. The more money you have, the more access you have to health care. Shouldn't all Americans have access to affordable health care the same way they have access to public roads, schools, utilities, police and fire service?

Americans have a choice in November. We can vote to invest taxpayer dollars in programs that will enrich the lives of every American. Republicans call that socialism. Or we can vote to continue to enrich the Trump family. Republicans call that "business as usual."

MICHAEL FOX

Conway

Will have lost a vote

I'm a Christian. Just an ordinary Christian. Not one of those Bible-thumping ones who kind of scare us ordinary ones. I believe that God made everyone and made them all equal regardless of the pigmentation of their skin. I also believe that he's out there watching over us.

I'm also a moderate and can be swayed by either political party if they can convince me that their candidate and platform are better than that of the other party. However, when they drop all reference to God and even go so far as to delete "under God" from the pledge of allegiance, then they lost my vote and will not be getting it back.

Somehow, I doubt that I'm the only one who feels this way.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

All humanity matters

I'm a Black man, but I think it's time for a name change. We need to change to "Humanity matters," and I'll tell you why.

Throughout history we have had so many lives that have mattered. During World War II, Jewish lives mattered. During the expansion in early America, Indian lives mattered. When England was oppressing the Irish, Irish lives mattered. And so on and so on.

It's time for us as Black Americans to raise the bar to "humanity matters." Anywhere there is injustice we should all come together to denounce it, period. Black Lives Matter has served its purpose, and now it's time to take it to a higher level. We want justice for all, and including all humanity will make the cause stronger for all.

I see the protests, and guess what? I see a lot of different races out protesting. Black, white, Hispanic, and Asian. There are humane people of all colors, and we as Black people need to use this time to unite and see the good in all people. There are more good people than bad, and everyone would feel compassion for this new cause.

It's time to take off the Black Lives Matter T-shirts, but underneath that shirt will lie a shirt with a much more powerful and inclusive message: Humanity matters.

No more division of any kind. We are the people who believe in humane treatment for all. And we will stand up for any people who are being treated inhumanely.

This new message will unite across political and international lines and bring us all into the future we want and deserve!

DEREK BANKS

Little Rock

Not in our interests

The Republican lawmakers filing a lawsuit challenging state coronavirus restrictions and the emergency declaration are not acting in the best interest of Arkansans.

With no coherent, unified plan from Washington, Arkansas is fortunate to have the leadership of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero. I trust them to follow the science in making decisions that impact the personal health of Arkansans as well as the health of our economy. I do not trust these lawmakers.

LINDA DAVIS

Hot Springs Village