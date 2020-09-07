Little Rock teachers agree to in-school instruction

Little Rock School District teachers, who met Labor Day afternoon to decide whether to take a job action against the district over covid-19 safety concerns, will report to work Thursday.

“The Little Rock School District is pleased to hear that the Little Rock Education Association has agreed to support in-person instruction for our students,” the school district said in a statement just before 8 p.m.

Teresa Knapp Gordon, the president of the union of teachers and support staff in the district, said in a statement on behalf of the association that its members met for 2 ½ hours Monday and “determined that we need to work diligently to ensure that the district’s learning plan for the school year “is being strictly adhered to throughout every site in the district. Any deviation from the plan will be reported immediately and addressed with the superintendent.”

“If the level of safety continues to be a concern, we will meet and take appropriate measures to ensure that everyone is safe,” Gordon added.

The union released a letter late Friday night renewing its call for all classes in the state-controlled Little Rock School District to be taught remotely rather than in person.

In the letter Gordon listed more than two dozen gaps in safety precautions that have emerged in schools, including a lack of personal protective equipment, a failure to report positive test results and a lack of accommodations for teachers with compromised immune systems.

