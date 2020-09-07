FILE - This is a 2020 file photo showing Adrian Peterson of the Washington NFL football team. Washington released veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, a stunning move by first-year coach Ron Rivera in the name of getting younger. Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the practice facility, then delivered the news the team was moving on from the 35-year-old star. The move came less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season. (AP Photo/File)

FOOTBALL

Lions, Peterson reach deal

Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. The 35-year-old Peterson was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. At this stage of his career, Peterson may need his workload managed. He did rush for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington, playing in 31 games and rebounding nicely after a one-season stop in Arizona. Peterson's 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in any of the past six seasons.

Bills bring back two

Receiver Andre Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe were back with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a day after being cut. The two were signed and added to the 53-player roster after the Bills freed up two spots by placing starting guard Jon Feliciano and rookie receiver Isaiah Hodgins on injured reserve. Feliciano is expected to miss another six weeks with a torn pectoral muscle, and Hodgins was bothered by a shoulder injury in training camp. The Bills made plans to re-sign Roberts and Marlowe after cutting them in order to keep Feliciano and Hodgins on the roster into Sunday. Under NFL rules, Feliciano and Hodgins are now eligible to return this season. Roberts doubles as Buffalo's punt and kickoff returner. He's back for a second season with the Bills and 11th in the NFL. He earned an All-Pro special teams selection in 2018, and was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. Marlowe returns for a third season in Buffalo after establishing himself as a primary backup to Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Trubisky named Bears' QB

Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy saw a different version of Mitchell Trubisky than he has in the past. The explanation Nagy offered Sunday for selecting Trubisky over Nick Foles in the Bears' quarterback competition had more to do with Trubisky's strides as a quarterback than any disadvantage Foles faced from a lack of offseason work in the team's offense because of the league's covid-19 restrictions. "In the end, Mitch won the job and I think that's very important for him, for us, for everybody, to understand, that he worked really hard to get to this point," Nagy said. Foles had come over in a trade for a fourth-round draft pick with Jacksonville after Trubisky struggled last year and saw his passer rating decline from 95.4 to 83.0. The decision comes after an offseason when Trubisky's fifth-year contract option was declined by the Bears.

GOLF

Catlin earns victory in Spain

John Catlin became the first American since Tiger Woods to win at Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain, surviving conditions so difficult that he didn't make a birdie in his 4-over 75 and held on for a one-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters. Catlin won for the first time on the European Tour and denied Martin Kaymer another chance to end a six-year drought. Kaymer, who now has gone 156 events since his last victory in the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, twice had birdie putts inside 10 feet to take the lead. He missed them both on the 16th and 17th holes. Catlin finished 2-over 286 for the tournament. Pep Angles (University of Central Arkansas) fired a 74 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 13-over 297.

Drewitt claims Lincoln title

Australian Brett Drewitt won the Lincoln Land Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over three players in Springfield, Ill. The 29-year-old Drewitt shot a 62 in the second round at Panther Creek and finished at 19-under 265. He earned $108,000 and jumped for 73rd to 18th in the points race for PGA Tour cards. Harry Hall (65), Ben Kohles (67) and Austen Truslow (69) tied for second. Hall finished with a bogey. Third-round leader Charlie Saxon closed with a 73 to tie for seventh at 16 under. Former University of Arkansas golfer Ethan Tracy shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at 274. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) concluded his week with a 278 and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was good for a 279.

BASEBALL

Phillies place two on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies put outfielders Jay Bruce and Roman Quinn on the injured list Sunday, leaving the roster in a bind ahead of a busy stretch in the schedule. Bruce re-aggravated a left quadriceps injury Saturday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets and was added to the 10-day injured list. Quinn was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after slamming into the center field wall chasing a flyball Saturday. Outfielder Kyle Garlick was recalled from the club's alternate site, exhausting Philadelphia's 40-man position players at their Triple-A park in Lehigh Valley, Pa. Right-hander Mauricio Llovera was also called up. The Phillies begin a stretch Tuesday that includes five doubleheaders in 15 days as they make up games postponed by positive coronavirus tests early in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

BASKETBALL

'Father of Final Four' dies

Tom Jernstedt, a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame for his contributions to college basketball and the NCAA Tournament, has died. He was 75. The NCAA said Sunday Jernstedt died this weekend. Nicknamed "Father of the Final Four," Jernstedt has widely been credited with transforming the NCAA Tournament into the billion-dollar March Madness it has become today. A former back-up quarterback, Jernstedt worked his first Final Four in 1973 and helped push the growth of the NCAA Tournament from 25 teams to the 68, anything-can-happen bonanza held every spring. Jernstedt helped the NCAA increase its television contract from just over $1 million to more than $10 billion when he left in 2011.