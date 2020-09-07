100 years ago

Sept. 7, 1920

PINE BLUFF -- More than 10,000 people witnessed the parade of the labor organizations which marked the opening of the statewide Labor Day celebration here today. Following the parade the crowd adjourned to Memorial park, where the festivities were held. The address of welcome was made by N. J. Gant. Other speakers were: T. C. McRae, Democratic nominee for governor, and T. H. Caraway, Democratic nominee for United States senator.

50 years ago

Sept. 7, 1970

• Former Gov. Orval E. Faubus said today that an assassination threat on his life by a left-wing group had been brought to his attention. Faubus told a press conference in his Little Rock headquarters this morning that it had been reported to him "that the remark has been made that if I win the election Tuesday, Sept. 8, I will be dead in 30 days. The plain implication is that I will be assassinated." In a prepared statement, Faubus went on to say: "I want the people to vote for me. I'll take my chances with anything that comes afterward."

25 years ago

Sept. 7, 1995

• The area along East Markham Street in downtown Little Rock has been primarily a place of empty buildings and warehouses -- until now. By Memorial Day weekend next year, when Riverfest is traditionally held, the area bordered by Cumberland Street, the Arkansas River, Interstate 30, and the interstate's ramp will be transformed into the city's River Market District. And the River Market on the north side of East Markham, between Rock and Commerce streets, will be a place where people can shop for produce at the farmers' market under open-air pavilions. An indoor market hall will provide various programs and have vendors who will sell meat, fish, bakery items and flowers.

10 years ago

Sept. 7, 2010

• Construction at War Memorial Park will pause this week for Razorback football festivities leading up to Saturday's game against the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The midtown park is in the midst of a $1.2 million renovation that so far has brought the end of the Walker tennis courts and has altered the park's landscaping and golf course. With thousands of tailgaters and fans taking over the park this weekend, park department crews are working to finish as much as possible. "All that we've been planning to get done is done," said Truman Tolefree, Little Rock's parks director.