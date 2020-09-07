OTHERS SAY: The president's next Tweet should be ...

The Dallas Morning News

We call on the president first, but all other leaders as well, to now set aside the language of incitement, blame and partisanship and instead loudly call for calm, peace and a reduction in tensions on the streets of the United States.

The president could begin by calling on his supporters to stop engaging with protesters against police violence. There is no justifying the most violent and destructive elements of protests across the country. Nor is there any good that can come from driving through such protests with the intention to provoke conflict.

The president has an opportunity to demonstrate the sway of his leadership over his supporters as well as his larger concern for the country. Instead of tweeting about law and order or calling out the Democrats who lead the cities where protests have gone on for months, he could use his bully pulpit to ask, at the very least, for those who follow him not to be part of the conflict.

Mr. President, make that your next tweet and hope the country will hear it.