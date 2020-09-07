Roglic leads Tour de France

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic climbs the Marie Blanque pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 153 kilometers (95 miles), with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

CYCLING

Roglic climbs to Tour's front

LARUNS, France -- Primoz Roglic finally seized the race leader's yellow jersey after another hectic day of Tour de France racing in the mountains as debutant Marc Hirschi of Switzerland delivered an impressive 90-kilometer solo effort across four Pyrenean climbs.

Roglic, the Slovenian favorite this year alongside defending champion Egan Bernal, displayed his strong climbing credentials in the final ascent Sunday to dethrone overnight leader Adam Yates.

Jumbo-Visma leader Roglic has been flawless so far and able to respond to every attack with ease over the first weekend in high mountains. It's a performance that earned him the first yellow jersey of his career after nine days of racing.

"Everyone is dreaming about wearing it, I'm super happy," said Spanish Vuelta champion Roglic, a former ski jumper. "But the mission is to try to win the race in Paris, we need to maintain our focus. It's just the beginning."

Hirschi, a former under-23 road race world champion, got away from the peloton in the first major ascent of the 153-kilometer (95-mile) trek then resisted the favorites' chase until he was caught with only 2 kilometers left. He launched a sprint to the finish line but was not fast enough as Tadej Pogacar prevailed to win Stage 9 ahead of fellow Slovenian Roglic. Hirschi finished third in the town of Laruns.

Ahead of today's first rest day, Roglic leads Bernal by 21 seconds thanks to the bonus time he amassed at the top of the mountain and on the finish line. Frenchman Guillaume Martin is third, 28 seconds off the pace. Bernal finished the stage in the same time as Pogacar.

"I know that I have lost time to Roglic but I should be patient," Bernal said. "He is an intelligent rider, I think that he has learned a lot from the last big tours that he did. The plan is just to wait until the right moment."

Yates moved down to eighth overall.

El esloveno Primoz Roglic con el maillot amarillo de líder del Tour de Francia tras la novena etapa, el domingo 6 de septiembre de 2020. (Marco Bertorello, Pool vía AP)

Switzerland's Marc Hirschi rides during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 153 kilometers (95 miles), with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 153 kilometers (95 miles), with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, left, crosses the finish line ahead of third placed Switzerland's Marc Hirschi, center, and second placed Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, right, to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 153 kilometers (95 miles), with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.(Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)