Shots at LR's River Market leave four people wounded

Little Rock police on Sunday reported that four people, three of them minors, were left with wounds that were not considered life-threatening after a shooting in the River Market area of Little Rock on Saturday night.

Just after 11 p.m., a police officer working in the River Market heard several shots fired at the pavilion and saw people running from the area, according to an incident report. The officer found 22-year-old Aerian Jackson of Little Rock lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds, one in his upper chest and the other in his lower right forearm. He was transported to the UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

About 15 minutes later, police communications personnel reported that three juvenile victims ages 17, 16 and 12 wounded in the River Market shooting had arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The three victims had suffered gunshot wounds in their left hip, left arm and right calf, respectively, but were reported to be in stable condition.

Several witnesses at the scene told police that they saw a skinny Black man wearing a red or white Nike shirt along with a fanny pack yell, "Get down K.J.," retrieve a black gun from his fanny pack and start shooting, according to the incident report.

The witnesses jumped over a brick barrier in an attempt to take cover when they noticed Jackson had been shot. Witnesses told police they did not know the suspect and believed Jackson was not the gunman's intended target.

Little Rock police had released no information on a suspect as of Sunday evening. In an email Sunday morning, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said detectives were "still actively investigating."