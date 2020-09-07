HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Northside cancels game because of covid-19

Fort Smith Northside's game at Greenwood on Friday night has been canceled because of concerns related to covid-19 exposure in the program, Fort Smith Public Schools announced Sunday night.

Northside (1-0) will not practice this week as a precaution, the district said. It is the first Class 7A school this season to cancel a game because of covid-19.

Fort Smith Public Schools Athletic Director Michael Beaumont said in a news release that the district will work with the Arkansas Department of Health and gather all information necessary to make the best decision for the safety of the Northside students and staff. The Grizzlies' next scheduled game is Sept. 18 against Springdale Har-Ber at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith.

Seven schools -- Fountain Lake, Harding Academy, Clarksville, Berryville, Cross County, Forrest City and Fort Smith Northside -- have had to cancel at least one football game this season because of covid-19.

The season began Aug. 27.

With Northside's cancellation, Greenwood will instead host Springdale Har-Ber on Friday, Greenwood Athletic Director Dustin Smith announced on Twitter on Sunday night.

-- Jeremy Muck

WOMEN'S GOLF

UALR moves up to fifth

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock moved up from seventh to fifth place in the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala.

The Trojans, who shot a 311 in the first round, shot a 292 in the second round to finish with a 603. Arkansas State, which was in fifth place with a 302 after the first round, shot a 303 in the second round and is in sixth place with a 605.

Western Kentucky leads with a 574, while South Alabama is in second place with a 579.

Individually, Malena Austerslatt of UALR is tied for third with a 143 after shooting a 72 in the second round. Olivia Schmidt of ASU is tied for 13th with a 148 after a second-r0und 75.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services