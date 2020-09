Today's TV

Best bet

Dustin Johnson takes the lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central on the Golf Channel and resumes at 12:30 p.m. on NBC.

(AP/John Bazemore)

Monday's TV

TENNIS

U.S. Open, 10 a.m.;ESPN

U..S Open, 10 a.m.;ESPN2

U.S. Open, 6 p.m.;ESPN2

GOLF

PGA: Tour Championship, 11 a.m.;Golf

PGA: Tour Championship, 12:30 p.m.;NBC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Philadelphia at NY Mets, noon;MLB

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.;FSN

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:10 p.m.;MLB

Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.;FS1

Houston at Oakland, 8:10 p.m.;Comcast 269

BASKETBALL

WNBA

Connecticut vs. Phoenix, 5 p.m.;CBSSN

NBA PLAYOFFS

Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.;TNT

LA Clippers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.;TNT

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BYU at Navy, 7 p.m.;ESPN

NHL PLAYOFFS

NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.;NBCSN

*Tape #Next day's programming + Joined in progress

Schedule subject to change and/or blackout

Tuesday's TV

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

Lotte Giants vs. NC Dinos, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:15 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Boston at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.;FS1

Houston at Oakland, 5:10 p.m.;Comcast 269

NY Yankees vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.;MLB

LA Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.;FSN

LA Dodgers at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.;MLB

TENNIS

U.S. Open, 11 a.m.;ESPN

U.S. Open, 6 p.m.;ESPN

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE SOCCER

Denmark vs. England, 1:30 p.m.;ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA PLAYOFFS

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.;TNT

LA Lakers vs. Houston, 8 p.m.;TNT

WNBA

Los Angeles vs. New York, 6 p.m.;CBSSN

Minnesota vs. Washington, 7 p.m.;ESPN2

Indiana vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.;ESPN2

NHL PLAYOFFS

Dallas vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.;NBCSN

Wednesday's TV

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

Kiwoom vs. SK Wyverns, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.;FS1

LA Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.;FSN

Houston at Oakland, 8:10 p.m.;Comcast 269

LA Dodgers at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.;MLB

TENNIS

U.S. Open, 11 a.m.;ESPN

U.S. OPEN, 6 p.m.;ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA PLAYOFFS

Toronto vs. Boston, TBD;TBD

LA Clippers vs. Denver, 8 p.m.;ESPN

WNBA

Atlanta vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.;CBSSN

Dallas vs. Seattle, 9 p.m.;CBSSN

NHL PLAYOFFS

NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.;NBCSN

Thursday's TV

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

Kiwoom vs. LG, 4:25 a.m.;ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:15 p.m.;Comcast 95/Cox 81

Houston at Oakland, 2:40 p.m.;Comcast 269

LA Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.;FSN

GOLF

European: Portugal Masters, 5 a.m.;Golf

European: Portugal Masters, 8 a.m.;Golf

LPGA: ANA Inspiration, 11 a.m.;Golf

PGA: Safeway Open, 3 p.m.;Golf

LPGA: ANA Inspiration, 6 p.m.;Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open, 6 p.m.;ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250, 7 p.m.;FS1

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAB at Miami, 6 p.m.;ACCN

NFL

Houston at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.;NBC

BASKETBALL

NBA PLAYOFFS

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.;TNT

LA Lakers vs. Houston, 8 p.m.;TNT

WNBA

NY Liberty vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.;CBSSN

Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.;ESPN2

Washington vs. Los Angeles, 9 p.m.;CBSSN

NHL PLAYOFFS

Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.;NBCSN

