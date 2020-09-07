Transitioning from August to September

We ended August in a rain storm and first week of September brought more rain, plus humidity and warm temperatures. I cannot remember a year when I didn’t have to water for almost an entire week in the summer in Arkansas, but it happened this past week. Now I am back to watering daily and it is too hot! I am ready for cool temperatures and low humidity. It is supposed to be fall right?!

One night this past week I looked out the window and my garden was glowing orange.

I had never seen it quite that intense. The pictures don’t do it justice. Instead of looking at the world through rose colored glasses, it was like looking at it with orange colored lenses and I didn’t have any sunglasses on!

It only lasted for about 30 minutes, but while it was here, it was a bit eerie but delightful—since I do love orange. I know the saying red sky at night, sailor’s delight, but what does orange night sky mean?

I did get more rain, and the heavy rains also brought me my first case of ants in the house all year.



On Wednesday night I had ants coming from a socket in the kitchen – a lot of them. I pulled out my Terro insecticide. I had some of the old-school form which is just the liquid that you put on some cardboard or foil. I also had some of the fancier pre-packaged ones. Terro is a sweet-tasting poison that attracts ants in droves, but they eat it and carry it back to their nest and wipe out the whole bunch. For 10 hours I had even more ants, but then they magically disappeared. It is a wonder insecticide, but you do need to keep it away from children and pets. The sealed packages are a nice way to avoid issues.

This week I worked with Martha Ray, Beth and Randy to review a book that the Arkansas State House is proposing for an exhibit later in the year. The Arkansas Florilegium is a scholarly book showcasing where native plants can be found throughout Arkansas. In addition to the maps pinpointing where the plants can be found, this book also has been illustrated with some line drawings by Naturalist Kent Bonar. We ate dinner together and talked horticulture. It was nice to be around people, but we did wear our masks and social distanced ourselves when eating.

I had hoped to transition my summer vegetables into fall, but it was either too wet or too hot. I hope to get a break in the weather and start in earnest this week. I did plant some saffron crocus that should bloom this fall. I have not decided how many saffron strands I will harvest, as I expect it to be quite tedious. I found my drill augur and it made quick work of planting. It will come in handy as more and more bulbs that I ordered on-line should start appearing in the next few weeks.