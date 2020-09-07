Two new creativity sites in works for artists, public in downtown area

Keith Broadway, health and safety director for East Harding Construction, checks out a section of flooring in the new ARTSpace on Main renovation project that is currently ongoing for the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. A construction worker in the background does restoration work on an interior wall of the space. Once completed, the renovated building will house a visitor's center, art gallery, costume storage, workshop space, and other amenities. (Special to the Pine Bluff Commercial/Lana Hallmark)

In the coming months, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will open two new facilities adjacent to its current campus at 701 S. Main Street in Pine Bluff that will enable it to expand its offerings to serve larger audiences with more diverse interests. According to representatives of East Harding Construction, ARTSpace on Main is expected to open in late October 2020 and ARTworks is expected to open in March of 2021.

The Arts and Science Center has owned the building that will house ARTSpace since the mid-1990s, using it for storage and construction space for the theater program. After coming on board in 2017, Executive Director Rachel Miller began to envision the almost 11,000-square-foot, two-story space as a place for community and educational activities and events--space that the Arts and Science Center's original building lacked.

A $2.5 million grant from the Windgate Foundation in 2018 made the renovation possible, and renovation began in February of 2020. The building is designed so that sliding doors and overhead doors open most of the front of the building to the street so that pedestrians can see what is going on inside all the way through to the exterior behind the building. It will house a visitor center and retail shop in partnership with the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotions Commission's Explore Pine Bluff.

The commission, which is a long-time partner of the Arts and Science Center, will also have office space in the building. A community art gallery, also in the front of the space, will provide an opportunity for Southeast Arkansas and Delta artists and art students to promote and sell their artwork. Downstairs will also house a catering kitchen, a makerspace, and a large space across the back that will be used for scenery construction, a wood shop and a pottery studio.

The second floor of ARTSpace will provide a large flex space to be used for classes, events and rentals. There will be a studio for workshops and short-term residencies, another office, and a large costume shop. The costume shop will allow for workshops as well as costume construction for the center's theatrical productions and will feature an overhead hanging system around the sides of the room for costume storage.

Miller said that every space was designed for multiple uses and that as many original elements as possible were preserved. These include a portion of the tin ceiling, murals on the brick walls and concrete floors.

The former Davis Auto Parts building next door is being renovated to house ARTworks. A Kline Family Foundation grant and an additional Windgate Foundation grant allowed the Arts and Science Center Endowment Fund to purchase the building in October 2019. At just over 11,000 square feet and two stories, ARTworks will offer a 70-seat black box theater, complete with lobby, concession area and box office, and five apartments and studios that will be available to rent at affordable rates for resident or local artists.

An outdoor space behind ArtSpace will be outfitted for use as an ART Yard. A greenspace between Artworks and the center's main building will offer additional open-air space. Bike racks and hydration stations are planned. The center's curator of collections and exhibitions, Chaney Jewell, said she is excited by the possibilities the outdoor spaces will offer in terms of space to work on large projects, commissioned murals and other public art and open-air events that could include food trucks and live music.

The center has hired Martin Carty, a long-time volunteer and former Endowment Fund board member, to manage the properties.

According to the Arts and Science Center website, both projects were designed by AMR Architects of Little Rock. The Arts and Science Center Endowment Fund's building subcommittee collaborated with the architects on both projects. East Harding Construction is responsible for construction.

Brandon Rososki, East Harding Construction site superintendent for ARTworks, was asked what surprises the old buildings held for construction workers.

"Termites," he said. He also said that they found an elevation difference between the front and back and a difference in width between the front and back as well.

"Nothing was square," Rososki said.

Win Trafford, director of business development for East Harding, addressed the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on construction.

"It slowed construction a little mainly because of material delays," he said, citing as an example that the elevator manufacturer had closed twice because of the pandemic and crews were still waiting for the delivery of the ARTSpace elevator, "but I believe we have been able to perform very well throughout the process with all the restrictions in place and we're happy with where we are today."

Former Arts and Science Center Executive Director Lenore Shoults said in an email, "The Arts and Science Center's new facilities on Main Street will continue the vision begun over 50 years ago for a gathering space based in art and science. The location of the current facility on Main Street, 25 years ago, was meant to anchor downtown and expanding throughout the 600-800 block completes the vision!"

David Rainey, a member of the center's Endowment Fund Board of Directors, said that the projects came about because the Arts and Science Center's outstanding leadership looked at the region's needs and understood that the center is the only resource in southeast Arkansas that advocates for the arts.

"We are in an area that doesn't have resources flowing around us, so considering that the Arts and Science Center is the only institution with that mission, the institution really needed to grow and expand," Rainey said. "Expanding was a no-brainer. We are a poor area of the state, but we shouldn't make our communities victims because of that. If our mission is to provide resources, then that is what we should do."

Miller said that the new facilities were not intended to be just another project of the museum, but rather approaches to get the community involved and include more volunteers and more regional artists. She said the museum will continue to provide stellar art exhibits and theatrical productions but ARTSpace will be more of a community space for workshops and teaching and developing artists and growing their educational programming to make a bigger impact on schools and youth organizations.

Jewell also said that growing new talent will be an important impact of the new facilities.

"The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has an amazing art program," Jewell said, "but students often feel that they have to go to New York or Los Angeles to be successful. We want to create a space where they don't have to leave if they don't want to. If they need a space, a studio, an apartment, we can rent them a space to create freely without those financial burdens."

The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas has been a hub of cultural activity and a cornerstone for downtown Pine Bluff since its opening in 1994, drawing on average 26,000-27,000 visitors a year to view its art exhibits, enjoy theatrical productions, and participate in educational programming. Shoults, an Arkansans for the Arts board member and advocate for the creative economy as well as the arts in southeast Arkansas, refers to an economic impact calculator provided on the Americans for the Arts website.

"Even rough numbers give the Arts and Science Center an annual economic impact of over $1,000,000 locally," she said in an email. "Multiply that times the 25-plus years that the Arts and Science Center has been at 8th and Main Street and that is an impact of over 25 million dollars!"

Miller said that the addition of the two buildings will impact not only the center but also the creative economy of the entire downtown area.

"This will be a model block that will hopefully inspire and motivate investors from outside the community to look at downtown Pine Bluff," she said, "and see that this is a prime ground for showing how small communities can rise up and out of economic depression by using the arts as a foundation for revitalization."

Being in the same location as other community partners will increase traffic along the arts corridor, contribute to revitalizing Pine Bluff, and be a tremendous asset, making the area a prime attraction to draw visitors from all over the state, according to Rainey. Also located in walking distance are the new Pine Bluff Library, the UAPB Business Incubator, the Go Forward Pine Bluff Business Generator, and the 601 Main Street Plaza. Other renovations, streetscape project, and infrastructure improvements are underway along Main Street from the Arts and Science Center to the county courthouse.

Miller said the proximity of the new facilities to other developments nearby makes the Pine Bluff location unique, and that being across the street will allow for collaborative programming between the library and the two new Arts and Science Center facilities, allowing the neighborhood partnerships to grow and build off each other's strengths.

"I would really like to see some outdoor events where we can provide activities at all these locations, and people can actually mingle and walk up and down the street after covid-19. In order for our community to grow and diversify, it has to have diversity of offerings, " Miller continued. "We hope with ARTSpace and ARTworks opening, we'll see more creative industries and creative-based organization and individuals come into this area and make it a stronger source for the creative arts here in this region."