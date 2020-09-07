Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 24

Kum & Go

2351 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Pizza slices holding at 125 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods shall be held at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Doughnuts are available for self-service. Food shall not be available for self-service.

Aug. 25

Pig Trail By Pass Cafe

4223 Arkansas 16, Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer in back refrigerator.

Aug. 27

Acambaro Foods

121 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The walk-in cooler holding food at 45 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Acapulco Restaurant

1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employee drink containers lack lids. One food employee lacks a hair restraint.

Crispy Donut

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B1, Springdale

Critical violations: Ants observed on the west interior side of the front food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks a thermometer for double glass door refrigerator. Small hole in the wall in back food preparation area. Customer self serves coffee with a handled container. Single-use knives, lids and fork lack an adequate dispenser. Posted retail food permit has expired.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Straws stored in a box were on the floor. Disposable single-use gloves and other supplies stored in the men's restroom. No cover on the trash can in the women's restroom for sanitary napkins.

La Esquina Favorita

707 N. Old Missouri, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bakery items for customer self service lack required labels. Small hole in the wall next to mechanical slicer lacks repair.

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two containers of sushi rice lack discard time marking.

Noncritical violations: An employee drink lacks a lid stored in food preparation area. Steamed rice scoop in wait station and knives for slicing avocados in sushi station are stored in containers of unheated water between uses. One of the refrigerated cases in the sushi bar area sliding glass doors has a small crack in it, and there is small piece of duct tape covering the crack.

Taqueria Guanajuato

103 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Sauces in pots, peeled onions and other items in the walk-in cooler are not covered. A lid being cleaned in the three-compartment sink with no sanitation water being used.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 28

Montessori School

57 E. Township St., Fayetteville Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three cans in dry storage with dented seals.

Walgreens

4015 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw bacon stored over ready-to-eat food inside the walk-in display cooler. Posted retail food permit has expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 24 -- Farmington Career Academics, 12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington; Torchy's Tacos, 1541 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Aug. 25 -- Blended Barrell, 2901 E. Zion Road, Suite 12, Fayetteville; Flash Market, 2333 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; McDonald's, 4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Randall G. Lynch Middle School, 359 W. Rheas Mill Road, Farmington; Springdale Senior Activity & Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale; Subway, 2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant & Bar, 701-B S. Thompson St., Springdale; Wendy's, 4621 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Aug. 26 -- Richardson Center, 1760 Woodland Ave., Fayetteville; Woodland Jr. High, 1 E. Poplar St., Fayetteville

Aug. 27 -- Bites & Bowls, 1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite E, Springdale; Farmington Junior High, 42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington; Hot and Fast BBQ, 2120 Fawn Drive, Springdale; Jerry Pop Williams Elementary, 322 N. Broyles Ave., Farmington; Leverett Elementary School, 1124 Cleveland St., Fayetteville

Aug. 28 -- Central UMC-CAC, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Herman's Ribhouse, 2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville; Mariscos Playa Azul, 1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B7, Springdale; Ramay Jr. High, 401 S. Sang Ave., Fayetteville