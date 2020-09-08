Police force turns to Black woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- For the first time, a Black woman will lead Kentucky's Louisville Metro Police Department, which has been been heavily criticized since officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor in March.

On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced that Yvette Gentry will serve as interim chief of the department, according to The Courier-Journal.

Gentry is a former Louisville deputy chief who retired from the force in 2014. She will be the first woman and the third Black person to serve as chief of the city's department.

Interim Chief Robert Schroeder plans to retire at the end of September after four months in the role. He took over June 1 when Fischer fired longtime Chief Steve Conrad after learning that officers did not have their body cameras turned on during the fatal police shooting of the owner of a popular West End eatery.

Gentry's appointment comes at a low point in relations between police and Black residents in Louisville.

Protesters have marched for more than 100 consecutive days since Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed as officers attempted to serve a no-knock search warrant at her apartment. Authorities have said the officers fired back after Taylor's boyfriend started shooting at them.

Taylor's death is under investigation by the FBI and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

In an emotional speech Monday, Gentry addressed residents of the West End neighborhood who have been at the heart of protests over racial injustice since Taylor's death.

She said the past four months have been tough on police officers as well as protesters, adding that it's tough "seeing things just feel so hopeless."

"I will just say: That is just a glimpse of how a lot of people have been feeling for a long time, and we can't go back," Gentry said. "I think our city is at a point of reckoning that only truth can bring us out of. Only truth can break us out; only truth can take away darkness."