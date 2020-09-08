At 46, woman discovers way to come home

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --6/9/2017-- People wait for rides at the Jericho Way Day Resource Center at the Union Rescue Mission at 3001 Confederate Blvd. in Little Rock Friday, June 9, 2017.

At 18 years old, she was on her own.

Deana Osborne, now 46, recalls getting into the car with her dad on her 18th birthday, not sure where they were going. He dropped her off in front of the Salvation Army shelter in Little Rock that July day, and she stayed there intermittently for nearly 30 years.

On July 17 of this year, she moved in to her first real home, a Little Rock apartment.

"Basically, I look at it as a lesson in life," Osborne said of her time experiencing homelessness. "I'm kind of glad it happened because I learned how to survive without anything. ... I learned how to make it.

"I was sleeping on the concrete, and I'm still alive."

She slept in an abandoned truck that first night. Other nights would be spent in tents, shelters, occasionally with friends or relatives in Central Arkansas. For a while, she helped care for her grandmother, who died on Christmas Day a few years ago.

Mandy Davis, director of the Jericho Way Day Resource Center, said it's not uncommon for people to be homeless for decades, as Osborne was. The center is a Little Rock spot for the homeless to get meals, showers, do laundry and connect with a social worker, among other services. Osborne has gone to Jericho Way for years for services; Davis met her at the center in 2016.

Davis said that when she last visited Osborne on the streets, she was living in a vacant lot near the Salvation Army.

"Now she's housed and she's happy," Davis said. "There was a lot that went into it."

Like many people experiencing homelessness, Osborne's caseworker helped her fill out paperwork to apply for the voucher and get government identification, Davis said.

The longer people spend homeless, the harder it can be to get them housed again, studies have shown.

Arkansas has about 2,740 people experiencing homelessness, according to 2019 regional reports. Nationally, 567,715 people were homeless on a given night in January. Of that number, about 24% were chronically homeless, like Osborne, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The alliance is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that works to prevent and end homelessness in the United States.

People are considered chronically homeless if they've been without a place to stay for at least a year, or repeatedly are homeless, and have a condition such as mental illness, a substance abuse disorder or a physical disability.

Those who are chronically homeless often have a harder time finding and staying in permanent housing and are more likely to stay outside rather than at a shelter, according to the National Alliance.

Osborne has struggled with mental illness throughout her life, she said, and takes medication.

She doesn't get along well with her mother, she said. She has an aunt she's close to and calls "my rock," but she didn't want to burden her by staying there for too long at a time.

She calls the other people who were living outside with her "more family than my own blood."

Despite it all, Osborne says "nothing really bad ever happened" to her while on the streets. She's seen much worse happen to others.

Her positive outlook is one of many qualities that Jericho Way's Davis thinks make her special.

"I know there's been a tremendous amount of loss and trauma and even after all that, she just really tries to be kind and thoughtful," Davis said. "I just think that doesn't always happen."

Her mail was delivered to Jericho Way -- it's common for the homeless to get mail there because they don't have a permanent address -- and Osborne's voucher approval arrived there. Davis drove around Little Rock to find her and deliver it.

Davis has done that a lot in recent months. Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the center isn't allowing as many people as usual inside.

"There's a solution for almost everyone that's on the street," Davis added. "It's a matter of how do you get there and then be comfortable with it?"

Osborne said other people she lived with on the streets had a lot to do with getting her comfortable about going into housing. At first she didn't want to leave them. By the time a Section 8 housing voucher became available from the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, many of her first friends from the streets had moved out of homelessness or to locations outside Little Rock.

"I made a lot of good friends out there," she said. "A lot of people, they don't have anybody but each other."

So, she decided to take the voucher. A Section 8 voucher covers a portion of the recipient's rent at a private apartment, not owned by the housing authority. Her income is from Social Security disability.

"They asked me, 'Do you want to get a place,' and I said 'Yes,'" Osborne said.

To be eligible for Section 8, residents must have a household income of less than 50% of the area median income. Little Rock's median household income is $49,957, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Davis delivered donated furniture to Osborne's southwest Little Rock apartment, and she gets her food mostly from food pantries. She was able to secure some ground beef to cook for dinner in late August, a rare find. She just got a bed and a television and loves her new place, which she's decorated with as much purple as possible.

Her future goals include: "Pay my rent, keep my place."