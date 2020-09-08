Davis excels in new job for Arkadelphia

Jaishon Davis rumbled his way to glory for Arkadelphia on Friday night.

The junior running back finished with 172 yards and 4 touchdowns on 17 carries in the Badgers' 44-14 victory over Hot Springs.

His effort earned Davis this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honor.

Davis, 6-2, 230 pounds, scored on runs of 9, 23, 5 and 10 yards against the Trojans.

"He did a great job," Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker said. "He's a big, physical back. Some teams try to put their big athletes at running back, but they're not athletic. He's definitely an athlete playing running back. He's fast and very skilled."

Davis deferred the credit for his performance.

"I thought we played well as a team," Davis said. "The O-line was blocking well. The holes were opening up."

Arkadelphia led 30-8 at the end of the first quarter, 37-8 at halftime and extended its advantage to 44-8 in the third quarter.

This season, Davis has rushed for 247 yards, including 75 yards at Camden Fairview on Aug. 28.

As a sophomore, Davis played wide receiver and caught five touchdown passes as the Badgers advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Schucker, in his first season at Arkadelphia, decided to move Davis to running back, but he said it wasn't too much of a transition for Davis to make.

"They lined him out at wide receiver last season and had him go in motion where they'd hand it off to him on some jet sweeps," Schucker said. "We have four good wide receivers, so we feel good about the situation."

Davis has scholarship offers from Kansas and New Mexico. Schucker said colleges are interested in Davis because of his size and speed.

"They like how big he is," Schucker said. "He fits the mold of what colleges are looking for."

Schucker said he wants Davis to get down to 220-225 pounds in time for his senior season.

When asked what his goals were for the 2020 season, Davis had individual and team ones.

"I want to rush for at least 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns," he said. "I want to win a state championship."

The Badgers won two consecutive Class 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018, when Davis was in junior high.

Arkadelphia is 2-0 for the second consecutive season. The Class 4A Badgers have defeated two Class 5A teams, Camden Fairview and Hot Springs.

Schucker said he's pleased with how the Badgers are performing so far.

"We've had a great start," Schucker said. "Camden Fairview will win a lot of games. Hot Springs is well-coached with a great coaching staff.

"We want to continue what we've done. We want to execute at a higher level than we have."