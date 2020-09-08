Shiloh Christian QB getting noticed early

Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom (2) moves Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, to avoid Pea Ridge linebacker JT Roses (21) during the first half of play at Champions Stadium in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/200829Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Shiloh Christian sophomore quarterback Eli Wisdom has only played two games this season, but his play has already commanded the attention of an SEC school.

Wisdom, 6-0, 165 pounds, has rushed 22 times for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns, and completed 21 of 35 passes for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Saints' victories over Pea Ridge and Poteau, Okla.

Wisdom also returned a 85 kickoff return for a score.

Auburn saw clips of Wisdom’s play and made contact with Shiloh coach Jeff Conaway and want Wisdom to visit once the coronavirus and recruiting dead period is over.

“He’s just a dynamic player because his speed, for one,” Conaway said. “He just has uncanny speed for a high school football player much less a sophomore. That what makes the even more difficult he is a QB that can throw the football. Sometimes there’s those really fast quarterbacks that can run the football but may not be a threat throwing the football downfield, and I believe he has both of those.

"As you prepare to defend him you not only have to gap sound upfront and contain him in the pocket, but you also have to cover the receivers.”

Memphis has also reached out about Wisdom.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,” Conaway said. “He’s a good athlete and sometimes good athletes maybe they don’t have to work as hard but he’s one of those he’s definitely a field rat. He wants to be on the field. He loves to work out and loves to run."

Wisdom's athleticism also allowed him to excel in basketball.

"He was the only freshman that moved up last year and so he played varsity as a freshman," Conaway said.