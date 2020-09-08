Elaine Legacy Center hosts events to mark massacre's 101st anniversary

Retired Arkansas Appeals Court Judge Olly Neal is among those speaking during a series of Zoom sessions presented by the Elaine Legacy Center this month.

The Elaine Legacy Center is hosting four online events this month to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the Elaine Massacre, a deadly racial confrontation that started Sept. 30, 1919, in Phillips County.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Larry L. Welborn, professor of New Testament and early Christianity at Fordham University, will present “Paul’s Vision of the Future of Race: Ethnicity and Social Justice.”

On Sept. 16, retired Arkansas Appeals Court Judge Olly Neal, author of the recently published “Outspoken: The Olly Neal Story,” will speak and take questions beginning at 5 p.m. Neal’s Zoom session will be facilitated by James Deke Pope, inaugural president of the Black Student Association at Memphis State University.

At 5 p.m. Sept. 23, Paul Ortiz, professor of history and director of the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program and author of “An African American and Latinx History of the United States,” will present a program called “Why Oral History.”

And at 1 p.m. Sept. 30, two speakers who grew up in Elaine — Catherine Meeks, executive director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing for the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta, and Nibs Stroupe, nationally recognized leader of racial healing and Presbyterian pastor — will speak and take questions on their book “Passionate for Justice: Ida B. Wells as Prophet for Our Time.”

Each online session will be one-hour long, according to the center. To participate, email elainemassacre2020@yahoo.com.