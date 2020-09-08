Troopers: 5 die in crashes on Arkansas roads

Crashes in Cleburne County have killed at least 3 people since Thursday, troopers said.

Heidi Register, 21, of West Memphis died after a 2016 Can-Am ATV overturned on Fox Chase Road in Higden, about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

Two passengers were injured in the crash, a 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both of West Memphis, the report states.

Troopers said the weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the wreck.

On Thursday, Raymond Stacks, 93, of Tumbling Shoals died when his 2010 Chevrolet Malibu ran off Old Highway 25 in rural Cleburne County and crashed into a group of trees shortly after 2:50 p.m., according to a separate preliminary report.

On Sunday, Dallas Ray Hipp, 42, of Clinton died when his 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle ran off Silver Run Road near Tannenbaum Road in Drasco and struck a tree, state police said.

In both cases the weather was clear and the road was dry, according to troopers.

In Craighead County, a preliminary crash report states Tanner Stull, 21, of Monette was killed and a 19-year-old passenger was injured when their 2016 Ford F-150 veered over the center line on Arkansas 135 in Craighead County at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and struck head on a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The Chevrolet’s driver, a 35-year-old Osceola man, was also injured in the crash, the report states.

On Monday, Daisy Lopez of Danville died after her 2013 Dodge Ram overturned several times in Yell County, troopers said.

According to a preliminary report, the crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Arkansas 27 near Dover Lane in rural Yell County. The pickup left the road and rolled over, ejecting Lopez onto the roadway, according to police.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Preliminary numbers show at least 417 people have died in accidents on Arkansas roads so far this year.