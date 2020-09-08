Hendricks carves up Cardinals for 8 innings

Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO -- Kyle Hendricks hit his spots and kept hitters off balance. It was a command performance at a big moment for the Chicago Cubs.

Hendricks went eight innings, and the National League Central-leading Cubs defeated the second-place St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday.

Led by Hendricks and a 10-hit attack, Chicago closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three in a row. The Cubs lead the defending division champions by 21/2 games.

Hendricks (5-4) gave up a run and seven hits in his second consecutive victory. He also struck out four and walked none in his 38th consecutive start with two walks or less -- the most by a Cubs pitcher since at least 1901.

"I didn't know that, to be honest with you," Hendricks said. "It's something I'm shooting for, I guess. It's a good result to have, to know that what I'm going out there and trying to do is coming across. I've just got to keep focused on that, keep moving forward and not giving them free bases."

Hendricks' poise and control have made him one of the Cubs' most reliable pitchers since he debuted in 2014.

"He's a guy that you just can mark it up to consistency every fifth day," Manager David Ross said.

Javier Baez had three singles and scored a run, helping the Cubs earn a split of the 10-game season series against the Cardinals.

Oviedo (0-2) went 42/3 innings in his fourth major-league start, allowing 3 earned runs and 8 hits.

PHILLIES 9, METS 8 (10) Jean Segura hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out Philadelphia's bullpen. The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball's worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil's three-run home run in the seventh inning.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4 (10) Miguel Rojas had four hits for visiting Miami, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, to take down Atlanta. Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying pinch-hit home run for the Braves off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer's second blown save in 11 chances. Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami's designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti's sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks), and Rojas doubled to right-center.

GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Kevin Gausman and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and host San Francisco ended pitcher Zac Gallen's record-setting streak to begin his career in a victory over Arizona. Gallen (1-1) had not allowed more than three earned runs in his first 23 career starts, a major-league record to begin a career.

PADRES 1, ROCKIES 0 Jurickson Profar hit an RBI double with no outs in the ninth inning to lift host San Diego past Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, RAYS 1 Washington ace Max Scherzer cooled off visiting Tampa Bay with seven scoreless innings. Kurt Suzuki had an RBI double among his three hits and Michael Taylor drove in two runs for the last-place Nationals.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 2 Zach Plesac won his second consecutive start since returning to host Cleveland's rotation after a demotion for breaking team covid-19 protocols, and the Indians handed the Royals their seventh loss in a row and moved into a tie for first in the American League Central with the Chicago White Sox.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 2 Ryan Jeffers hit his first major-league homer to spark host Minnesota's four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda (1-0) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. It was his second game back after serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug.

MARINERS 8, RANGERS 4 Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore hit home runs, and host Seattle defeated Texas for its first six-game winning streak since July 2019.

BLUE JAYS 12, YANKEES 7 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits and host Toronto used a 10-run sixth inning to erase a six-run deficit en route to the victory over New York.

ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 0 Sean Murphy homered and hit a two-run single to help Chris Bassitt snap a three-start winless stretch as Oakland beat visiting Houston.

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill misses a double by Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

St. Louis Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)