HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after two weeks

Har-Ber fullback Warren Hall (43) carries the ball, Friday, September 4, 2020 during a football game at Springdale Har-Ber High School in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
We’ve made it through two of the 11 weeks on the regular-season schedule in this strangest of all years. We continue to watch the virus numbers on a week-to-week basis and hope for a full season.
There were no shocking upsets last week.
Bryant was as impressive as ever in a 57-17 victory over Marion.
North Little Rock began the J.R. Eldridge era with a 41-28 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
The Chris Young era at Greenwood, meanwhile, began with a 42-3 victory over Fort Smith Southside.
Coaching changes don’t seem to have slowed down either North Little Rock or Greenwood.
Here are the rankings after two weeks of the regular season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Cabot
- Bentonville West
- Little Rock Christian
- Little Rock Parkview
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Cabot
- Bentonville West
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Parkview
- Van Buren
- Lake Hamilton
- Jonesboro
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Wynne
- Texarkana
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Crossett
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- Newport
- Booneville
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Magnet Cove
- Junction City
- Des Arc
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.