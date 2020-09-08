Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after two weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 1:08 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Har-Ber fullback Warren Hall (43) carries the ball, Friday, September 4, 2020 during a football game at Springdale Har-Ber High School in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

We’ve made it through two of the 11 weeks on the regular-season schedule in this strangest of all years. We continue to watch the virus numbers on a week-to-week basis and hope for a full season.

There were no shocking upsets last week.

Bryant was as impressive as ever in a 57-17 victory over Marion.

North Little Rock began the J.R. Eldridge era with a 41-28 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

The Chris Young era at Greenwood, meanwhile, began with a 42-3 victory over Fort Smith Southside.

Coaching changes don’t seem to have slowed down either North Little Rock or Greenwood.

Here are the rankings after two weeks of the regular season:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. North Little Rock
  3. Bentonville
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Greenwood
  6. Cabot
  7. Bentonville West
  8. Little Rock Christian
  9. Little Rock Parkview
  10. Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. North Little Rock
  3. Bentonville
  4. Cabot
  5. Bentonville West

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Little Rock Parkview
  3. Van Buren
  4. Lake Hamilton
  5. Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock Christian
  3. Harrison
  4. Wynne
  5. Texarkana

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Arkadelphia
  4. Nashville
  5. Crossett

CLASS 3A

  1. Harding Academy
  2. Prescott
  3. Hoxie
  4. Newport
  5. Booneville

CLASS 2A

  1. Fordyce
  2. Gurdon
  3. Magnet Cove
  4. Junction City
  5. Des Arc
