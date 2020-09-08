Hiring still challenge despite police raises

Assistant Police Chief Ricky Whitmore, standing with cane, is shown in this Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo from April. Hefty raises the department received early this year have failed to alleviate chronic understaffing in the department, which officials have attributed to stressful working conditions, burnout among officers, and heightened scrutiny departments nationwide are receiving over use of force. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

For years, Pine Bluff police officials have struggled to keep the city's Police Department fully staffed, citing stressful working conditions and low pay among the main reasons for high turnover in the department. In the city's 2020 budget, the department received the biggest pay increase in years, thanks to an across-the-board pay increase of $2,776 for each uniformed officer, from patrol to police chief, in addition to a 5% cost-of-living increase.

For entry-level patrol officers, that amounted to a 14.5% raise in salary, from just over $32,000 a year to over $37,000.

That increase came at a cost of more than just money, however. To fund the raises, the city cut 10 positions from the department, reducing the number of personnel slots from 141 to 131, which freed up about $300,000 for those raises. At the time the raises were implemented, the department had only 118 of those slots filled, but because all positions must be funded regardless of whether they are filled, cutting the positions was the only way to free up money for the raises.

Since those raises went into effect early in 2020, administration officials say morale has improved in the department, but turnover is still a problem. In fact, the department currently has 112 positions filled, six down from when the raises went into effect, and 19 less than the 131 authorized.

Even though the salaries have improved, officials said, other factors, some related to police work in Pine Bluff and some related to changing social conditions, make it difficult to recruit and retain officers.

Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said recently that the problem of keeping officers on the force is helped with money, but cannot be completely solved that way.

"When you talk to officers about the raise, you see there is a level of appreciation because for most of them this is the biggest raise they've ever gotten since they came to the department," Sergeant said. "I think what has happened, however, with the pandemic, the social justice reform that's going on, that has made a negative impact on people's choice to make law enforcement a career. So, overall, the impact of the raises has not been successful because we haven't seen an increase in the applicant pool."

Sergeant said officers who have left in recent months have cited reasons other than money for leaving such as family concerns, better working conditions, less stressful environments, and other reasons.

"The stress of working in the community is a factor, the violent crime," Sergeant said. "When you look at the call level, the average officer in Pine Bluff is answering many more calls than an officer in a city of comparable size. Initially, people did have this euphoric feeling of having gotten a good raise, but then the reality of the job sets back in, the difficulty of the job we have here in Pine Bluff, and that feeling was short-lived."

Assistant Police Chief Ricky Whitmore said the raises did provide a morale boost in the department, as he had expected they would, but the stress of the job itself has taken a steady toll because of chronic under-staffing that the raises have failed to alleviate.

"At the time we got those raises, we were the lowest paid agency in the surrounding area," Whitmore said. "At one time we were the highest paid in wages but it all flipped.... Now, the money was great but when we don't have the people to do the job, that's where the burnout comes in."

Deputy Police Chief Kelven Hadley, who oversees the Patrol Division, said he opposed the raises, not because he thought officers didn't deserve them, but because of how they were funded, calling the raises a temporary fix to an ongoing problem.

"I was totally against the raises for one specific reason," Hadley said. "Because they cut the number of officers we were allotted in order to get the raises. I would have preferred to do without the raises because I wanted my manpower."

Hadley said although the 10 slots cut from the agency's budget weren't specified as to division, the greatest effect was felt in the Patrol Division.

"Patrol is the backbone of any agency," he said. "They're the first point of contact, the first ones on the scene of any type of incident, before the detectives, vice, narcotics, any investigative division, they are relaying the information that comes off of the initial responding officer on the scene, which is the patrol officer."

To augment shortages in patrol, Hadley said, officers from other divisions sometimes have to be called in, resulting in shortages in those divisions.

"We've got officers right now we had to take from Service Division and put into patrol in order for us to have sufficient manpower," he said. "I'm not blaming anyone, it's not the chief's fault or anyone else, but you've got to think, where's the manpower going to come from?"

Sergeant said in a typical shift, patrol officers go from call to call with little or no downtime between calls, often never being able to complete a lunch break because of the high call volume. Many days, he said, officers on one shift must work over into the next shift because of manpower shortages, higher than expected call volumes, or other factors.

After three homicides over a three-hour period on Thursday, detectives on the day shift were held over as the investigations stretched into the night while night shift patrol officers were held over into the graveyard shift to beef up patrols as police stayed alert for the possibility of more violence.

Two additional factors no one could have anticipated when the budget was put together, Sergeant said, have had a big impact on the department's ability to attract qualified candidates. The coronavirus pandemic and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 has led to closer scrutiny of police tactics and have made it much harder to attract qualified candidates, he said.

"Back in December, no one foresaw that we would have the pandemic and that it would have the effect it's having," he said. "Then, the social injustice that happened, those two things have had a very hard impact on applicants. Even officers I have on the force right now, especially my Caucasian officers, they are scared to use proper force because of the fear that it will be perceived as excessive."

Sergeant said that fear has prompted some officers to leave law enforcement altogether rather than risk the possibility of a career-ending event should a routine call somehow spin out of control.

"I agree with him on that," Whitmore said. "Because I've had white officers come to me and tell me what they had done and I've told them don't worry about it because you did what you were supposed to have done. But that's something they are looking at, am I going to be looked at differently when I'm out here trying to do the job?"

The assistant chief said officers, regardless of race, who follow the department's use of force procedures are backed up by the administration. He said, however, that should an officer go beyond what is allowed, there are repercussions.

"We're here to do the job, whether you're Black or white or whatever," he said. "If you do your job right then you have nothing to fear from anybody in this agency."

Recruiting efforts, Whitmore said, have been greatly hampered by the pandemic, making it difficult if not impossible to meet prospective job candidates in person.

"Before all of this we would go out to places and see people face to face," Whitmore said. "Since we can't do that now because of the shutdown we have to be more innovative by moving those efforts online. As far as going to different universities and job fairs, we can't participate.

"Because we can't go out and actively recruit people, we're using the same people [in the department] over and over and burnout is beginning to affect some of them," he added.