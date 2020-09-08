Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs commit Wolfenbarger jumps into ESPN's top 10

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:36 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fort Smith Northside guard Jersey Wolfenbarger is shown during a game against Fort Smith Southside on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Gayle Kaundart Arena in Fort Smith. ( Charlie Kaijo)

Arkansas women's basketball commitment Jersey Wolfenbarger is rated the No. 7 prospect nationally in the latest ESPN rankings.

She was the No. 18 overall recruit in the nation for the 2021 class before Tuesday's update.

Wolfenbarger, 6-5, chose the Razorbacks over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame and others in April.

She narrowed her list to Arkansas, Oregon, Baylor, Notre Dame and Oregon State before committing.

Wolfenbarger was rated ESPN’s No. 4 point guard nationally in the previous rankings. The position rankings have not been updated.

She led the Lady Bears to a 28-1 record and the Class 6A state title as a sophomore, averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Wolfenbarger was named Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year.

Wolfenbarger, who averaged 18.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals as a junior, was also named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT