Hogs commit Wolfenbarger jumps into ESPN's top 10

Arkansas women's basketball commitment Jersey Wolfenbarger is rated the No. 7 prospect nationally in the latest ESPN rankings.

She was the No. 18 overall recruit in the nation for the 2021 class before Tuesday's update.

Wolfenbarger, 6-5, chose the Razorbacks over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame and others in April.

She narrowed her list to Arkansas, Oregon, Baylor, Notre Dame and Oregon State before committing.

Wolfenbarger was rated ESPN’s No. 4 point guard nationally in the previous rankings. The position rankings have not been updated.

She led the Lady Bears to a 28-1 record and the Class 6A state title as a sophomore, averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Wolfenbarger was named Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year.

Wolfenbarger, who averaged 18.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals as a junior, was also named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.