Happy birthday: You'll strike a deal beneficial to you and to your entire family going forward. Open your idea of what "deals" are. Contracts are sacred. Not only the ones that you agree to but also the ones you create through your living by the principles of your choice. Take it seriously because destiny is altered forever by your choices.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're given more responsibilities than the others because the general consensus is that you can handle them. Bonus: You grow stronger and more powerful by fulfilling requests.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To have someone to bounce your ideas off of is a gift. If you don't have this, try anyone, really, because the reflection will be fundamental to your next moves.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It won't be hard to find cheerleaders for team Gemini. Sometimes, it's just about relatability. An Aquarius or Libra will lead the parade and bring out your best in these times.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Resentment is a strong energy and a hard one to get over. Bitterness follows suit. Feelings like this are like spice -- a little gets the dish going and too much ruins it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mistakes happen. So what. Breathe in and out. Who cares? Someone, for a second, and then they don't. There's no use in you caring for a lifetime. Move on, move on, move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Loose clothes and tight relationships -- that's comfort. It feels good and cozy -- until it doesn't. Comfort is messy, and then too messy. When the line gets crossed, comfort changes into discomfort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Life is music. Interactions have a rhythm and stick to a certain pace. You'll groove with this music today, create it, walk in it. It can go from pop and classical to jazz, but mostly it stays in the realm of indie.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The stoic way is fine and good, although it's not exciting enough to engage some of the others. Letting emotions out is the only way to connect. We connect in our mess.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can look forward to a professional exchange and the particular thrill of going from formal modes of communication to more informal, which always means the same thing: You're liked.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How best to show your love? Do you show it by assisting others or by encouraging others to help themselves? Each situation and relationship is unique, so there is not one blanket method that is best for all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People understand best people who are like them. But that excludes so many when you're an Aquarius, as you are unique, singular and having bright ideas very much in line with your sign today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wouldn't you love to know the conversations they have about you when you're not there? But since you can't, you make sure to drop in some interesting details that will be sure to be repeated.